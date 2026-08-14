Tottenham players react as Cristian Romero posts goodbye message before £34.2m Atletico move

Cristian Romero has confirmed on social media that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur, sparking farewell messages from Spurs teammates.

The Argentina international had long been expected to complete a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a move to Atletico Madrid will soon become official.

Tottenham have agreed a £34.2m deal with Atletico for Romero, who was also of interest to Inter Milan and Arsenal, but Spurs were not prepared to negotiate with their North London rivals.

While Tottenham are yet to officially confirm Romero's departure, the centre-back has jumped the gun, announcing his farewell after a five-year stint in the English capital.

"Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club. It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives. I leave with a heart full of memories," Romero wrote.

Cristian Romero confirms Tottenham exit before Atletico move

"I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together. When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club's history.

"I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. And we did it.



"The journey wasn't perfect, but I don't want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years.

"Thank you to everyone at the club who shared this journey with me. Coaches, team-mates, staff and every person working behind the scenes you are all part of my story and have a place in my heart."

Romero leaves Tottenham having scored 13 goals in 156 matches for the club, and the 28-year-old played a critical role in ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought in the 2024-25 Europa League.

Tottenham players react to Cristian Romero exit post

© Iconsport / SUSA

A couple of Romero's Tottenham teammates were quick to comment on the centre-back's post to wish their erstwhile captain farewell, including Richarlison.

The Brazilian - who arrived in North London one year after Romero and is also facing an uncertain future - replied "good luck bro" with two fist-bump emojis.

Meanwhile, Xavi Simons - who spent just one season in the English capital with Romero - expressed his gratitude with a comment stating: "Mi capitannnnnn" alongside three love hearts.

However, not all comments were complimentary, with one fan responding "good riddance" and another saying on X: "You tried to abandon us in our darkest and most important moment. As club captain. You couldn’t care less. Don’t let the door hit you."

Romero will become Atletico's fourth signing of the summer window, following Lee Kang-in, Alex Grimaldo and Morten Hjulmand to the Metropolitano.