Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletico Paranaense will host Bragantino at Arena da Baixada on Saturday evening, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the Brazilian Championship's top four.

The Curitiba side arrive in confident mood after beating Santos 2-0 last time out, while the visitors are looking to respond after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Corinthians.

Match preview

Athletico-PR have enjoyed a strong campaign under Odair Hellmann and currently sit third in the Brazilian Championship with 37 points from 22 matches, having recorded 12 wins, four draws and six defeats.

Their latest victory over Santos provided an important response after their Copa do Brasil elimination against Vitoria, and the result extended their positive run in the league as they continue to target a place in next season's Copa Libertadores.

Defensive solidity has been one of Athletico's biggest strengths, with the Curitiba club conceding just 19 goals so far this season, with their record at Arena da Baixada particularly impressive, as the synthetic surface allows Hellmann's side to play at a high tempo and put opponents under sustained pressure.

Kevin Viveros has been central to that success, with the striker leading the team's scoring charts with 14 goals in the league, and his ability to consistently find shooting opportunities should pose a significant threat to a Bragantino defence that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Bragantino, meanwhile, have slipped to eighth place with 31 points from 21 games and are now looking to revive their challenge for continental qualification.

Vagner Mancini's side have won just one of their last five matches, drawing three and losing once during that sequence, with the latest setback coming against Corinthians at home.

The Massa Bruta have created plenty of opportunities this season, recording 331 shots in the league, but their return of just 26 goals highlights their problems in front of goal, with those issues particularly evident away from home, where they have struggled to convert possession and chances into victories.

The recent head-to-head record offers little to separate the teams, with Athletico and Bragantino each winning twice in their last five meetings, alongside one draw, while the most recent encounter ended 1-1 in February.

However, Athletico's current form, home advantage and defensive record make them the stronger side heading into Saturday's contest.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Athletico-PR are expected to retain their three-man defensive system, with Kevin Viveros leading the attack after his excellent goalscoring campaign.

Joao Cruz should continue to provide creativity from midfield, while Steven Mendoza offers pace and width.

Gaston Benavidez, who leads the team with five assists, is also expected to operate from the right flank.

Bragantino will be without midfielder Fabinho, who is suspended following his red card.

Alix and Juninho Capixaba are also among those carrying a disciplinary risk, while Isidro Pitta is expected to lead the attack.

Lucas Barbosa should provide support from midfield, with Henry Mosquera another key attacking outlet after creating 33 clear chances in the league this season.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Benavidez, Aguirre, Dias; Moraes, Jadson, Gustavo, Mendoza; Leozinho, Cruz; Viveros

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Sant'Anna, Marques, Rodriguez, Capixaba; Gabriel, Ramires, Barbosa; Herrera, Vinicinho, Pitta

We say: Athletico Paranaense 2-0 Bragantino

Athletico-PR's defensive consistency and strong home record should give them the edge against a Bragantino side struggling to convert their attacking opportunities.

Viveros has been a constant threat this season and could make the difference again, while the hosts' ability to control games at Arena da Baixada should prevent Bragantino from finding a route back into the contest. We expect Athletico-PR to secure another clean-sheet victory and strengthen their grip on third place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.