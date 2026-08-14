Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano

Today's La Liga predictions include Sevilla's clash with Rayo Vallecano, and a contest between Alaves and Getafe.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The new La Liga campaign will kick off at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday evening, as Alaves welcome Getafe.

Alaves finished 14th in last season's La Liga table, only one point outside of the relegation zone, while Getafe were seventh, which secured qualification for the Conference League playoff round.

We say: Alaves 1-2 Getafe

It is always difficult to predict what will occur on the opening matchday, but we are expecting Getafe to shade a close game in order to claim all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a contest at Estadio Ramon on Saturday night.

Rayo finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season, while Sevilla were 13th, with seven points separating these two teams in the 2025-26 table.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have only won 11 of their previous 56 matches against Sevilla, and we are finding it difficult to back an away success here, but the visitors should be good enough for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups