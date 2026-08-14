Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool 'double winger' plot amid Cody Gakpo talks

Liverpool are reportedly considering the possibility of signing two new wingers during the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The Merseyside heavyweights are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign under Andoni Iraola.

However, this ambitious recruitment plan largely depends on the potential departure of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur.

The two clubs are currently engaged in active negotiations regarding a permanent deal for the 27-year-old forward.

If a suitable transfer fee can be successfully agreed, the Reds will immediately accelerate their pursuit of wide reinforcements.

Liverpool 'plot double winger swoop' amid Gakpo exit

© Imago

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are already making significant progress in their quest to recruit top attacking talent.

The respected journalist confirmed that negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola are currently ongoing between the two European heavyweights.

There are reportedly no issues on the player's side, as the Frenchman is extremely keen to complete a move to Anfield this summer.

? Liverpool still consider the possibility of bringing in two wingers in next two weeks.



This depends on Cody Gakpo to Tottenham, as talks continue.



Bradley Barcola negotiations are ongoing, no issues on player side.



In any case, Rio Ngumoha stays.



? https://t.co/gM1LMnkSA9 pic.twitter.com/O9VpJnrvT8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2026

Barcola recently found himself left on the bench for the UEFA Super Cup and appears destined for a swift departure from the French capital.

Securing his signature would represent a massive statement of intent from the Premier League challengers.

Will Rio Ngumoha remain at Anfield this season?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While senior attackers continue to be heavily linked with potential moves, highly rated teenager Rio Ngumoha is fully expected to remain on Merseyside.

The promising youngster recently arrived at the club, and Romano insists he will definitely stay regardless of any further attacking arrivals.

Liverpool clearly view the talented prodigy as a crucial part of their long-term project and want to oversee his immediate development.