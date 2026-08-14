Bradley Barcola news: Timeline of Liverpool transfer revealed as talks over £100m move to 'restart' for Andoni Iraola target

Liverpool will make a push for Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the final 10 days of the transfer window, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds' final pre-season tests will take place at Anfield on Sunday, with the Merseysiders set to take on Como twice on the same day.

Andoni Iraola will then begin his debut Premier League campaign with the club on August 23 against Newcastle United, but if he is to succeed next term, he will need more additions to his squad.

The Reds are said to be keen on bringing in PSG attacker Barcola, though his price tag is thought to be in excess of £100m, and negotiations have proven difficult.

A report from French outlet L'Equipe has revealed that Liverpool plan to restart talks for Barcola in the final 10 days of the transfer window, which closes on September 1.

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Liverpool transfer news: Why Bradley Barcola deal is taking time

While many fans are frustrated by the Reds' lack of business, there is merit in waiting until PSG have their replacements for Barcola signed.

The French side may be more willing to lower their demands once their own transfer business has been completed, and that could be vital given the final price is likely to make the 23-year-old among the most expensive signings of all time.

BRADLEY BARCOLA AT PSG Matches: 151 Starts: 107 Goals: 39 Assists: 35

Liverpool would also be wise to wait until the closing days of the window as the imminent arrivals of Ferran Torres and Mika Godts would leave the French team with eight forwards for three spots.

Keeping so many attackers at the club would almost certainly be detrimental to squad harmony, and PSG would likely be forced to lower their demands significantly for Barcola.

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Should Liverpool sign Paris Saint-Germain teammate Ibrahim Mbaye?

Barcola is not the only PSG player linked with a move to Anfield given teenager Ibrahim Mbaye has been touted as a serious target for the Merseysiders.

The 18-year-old would almost certainly arrive as the replacement for Cody Gakpo, who is on Tottenham Hotspur's radar, though he should not be expected to be a starter every week.

While there would be concerns about his age and experience, it should be remembered that Hugo Ekitike will return at some point next season, and Iraola must leave a place open for him in 2026-27.