Liverpool transfer news: Cody Gakpo reaches 'agreement in principle' over £60m Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a significant step towards securing the signature of Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo this summer.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has enjoyed three and a half successful seasons on Merseyside since his arrival during the winter transfer window in 2023.

Roberto De Zerbi has supposedly identified the versatile forward as a priority target ahead of his first full season in North London.

As such, Spurs have subsequently intensified their pursuit by making direct contact with their Premier League rivals.

Gakpo agrees 'in principle' to join Tottenham

© Imago

According to Voetbal International, the player has now successfully reached an 'agreement in principle' regarding personal terms with the capital club.

Widespread conviction is reportedly growing among all involved parties that a permanent transfer to North London is extremely realistic.

De Zerbi is supposedly determined to integrate the Dutchman into his attacking setup even if the club also manages to secure Manchester City's Savinho.

Liverpool remain under no immediate financial pressure to sell their prized asset because his current contract is scheduled to run until the summer of 2030.

Reports suggest the Merseyside heavyweights could still be persuaded to sanction his departure if a formal proposal matching their £60m valuation is eventually received.

The Reds could then look to replace the Dutchman strategically during the closing fortnight of the summer window if the deal progresses.

Will Liverpool secure a suitable replacement this summer?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

The impending departure of such a prominent attacker would undoubtedly force Liverpool back into the transfer market before the fast-approaching deadline.

The Reds are currently pursuing multiple wide options and remain heavily linked with an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Cashing in on Gakpo would instantly provide the necessary funds to facilitate a lucrative package for the highly rated Frenchman.

Tottenham must now decide whether to formalise their concrete interest and match the substantial asking price demanded by their domestic rivals.