Preview: Nacional vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides searching for their first wins of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign go head-to-head at Estadio da Madeira on Sunday, when Nacional host Estoril Praia for matchday two.

Both teams enter the encounter with one point from their respective opening fixtures, with the Madeira hosts playing out a 2-2 draw at Santa Clara on Monday, three days after the Canaries recorded a 1-1 draw against Famalicao.

Match preview

Joao Giao's first competitive match in charge ended with a share of the points in the Azores, with the head coach afterwards praising the "character and soul" of his side after they came back from two goals down to earn a point.

Speaking after full-time, the 39-year-old was candid about where his new team must improve, pointing out that Nacional conceded the opener following a defensive error before shipping a second from a set piece just two minutes later.

Sunday's meeting offers an early measure of the post-Tiago Margarido era, with Giao handed a one-year contract after leaving Sporting's reserve side and tasked with steering Nacional back towards the upper half after consecutive 14th-placed finishes.

A positive result at Estadio da Madeira would represent an encouraging early marker for the new manager, who will also be looking to improve the team's home record from last season, where Nacional collected just 20 points from 17 league matches on their own turf.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril, meanwhile, are also entering a new managerial era after Vasco Matos succeeded Ian Cathro over the summer, following a 10th-placed finish last term - a drop from the previous season’s eighth - after a poor run in the second half of 2025-26.

Following a mixed pre-season campaign with the Canaries, Matos avoided defeat in his first competitive match last weekend, with his side coming from behind to level through Yanis Begraoui's 72nd-minute goal.

While the result ended a four-match losing run against Famalicao, it also extended Estoril's winless streak in the Primeira Liga to nine games, having ended the previous season without a victory in their final eight outings (D2, L6).

Strikingly, the Canaries' most recent triumph in the competition came away at Nacional, with that 1-0 success extending Estoril's unbeaten run in this fixture to five matches, including three wins, and they will look to continue that record as they chase their first victory of the new season.

However, nine defeats in 17 league matches on the road last term (W4, D4) provide reason for caution ahead of this weekend's trip to Madeira.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Nacional form (all competitions):

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional head coach Giao has no fresh injury concerns to contend with after being able to call upon his fit squad for the trip to the Azores, with the exception of long-term absentee Ulisses, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

We could see the same lineup from that comeback against Santa Clara, with Miguel Baeza likely to operate on the flank again after finding the net in the Azores, while fellow goalscorer Igor Liziero should retain his place in midfield.

Pablo Ruan is also expected to keep his place in the number nine role following the departure of last season's 18-goal striker Jesus Ramirez to the Turkish league.

Begraoui has started the new campaign in good shape after finding the net against Famalicao and will be looking to build on his impressive 20-goal haul in the previous Primeira Liga campaign.

Matos handed a full debut to Fernando Medrano in the draw with Famalicao, and the defender is expected to retain his place on the left side of defence, with the 45-year-old manager likely to stick with the same side after no fresh injuries were reported.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; Santos, Dias, Ze Vitor; Wesley, Liziero, Da Silva, Jensen; Baeza, Ruan, Daniel

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Sanchez, Ferro, Sierra, Medrano; Xeka, Tsoungui; Guitane, Carvalho, Lacximicant; Begraoui

We say: Nacional 1-1 Estoril Praia

Both sides remain a work in progress under new management, and with neither Giao nor Matos likely to make wholesale changes this early into their respective tenures, a cagey and evenly matched contest looks the likeliest outcome.

Estoril's recent superiority in this fixture gives the visitors confidence, but Nacional's home advantage should be enough to help the hosts claim a point.



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