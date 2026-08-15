Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Cristian Romero confirmation, Cody Gakpo agreement

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

The Lilywhites are about to welcome Hoffenheim to the English capital for their final pre-season friendlies, but a goodbye rather than a hello has dominated the Spurs transfer talk in recent hours.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

The emotional centrepiece of August 14 was Cristian Romero confirming his departure on social media with a farewell message, writing "it was my home, my challenge" before Spurs and Atletico Madrid prepared to formalise the £34.2m deal that has been building throughout the window.

Romero leaves after 156 appearances and 13 goals in five seasons, with his role in ending the club's 17-year trophy drought through the 2024-25 Europa League success the defining chapter of his time in north London.

Teammate responses flooded social media, with Xavi Simons writing "Mi capitannnnnn" and Richarlison adding "good luck bro," while a portion of supporters expressed mixed feelings about a captain who 'abandoned' the club at the height of their relegation fight.

The newest Cody Gakpo development was equally significant, as the 27-year-old Netherlands international has apparently agreed personal terms in principle for a £60m move to Spurs, although a club-to-club accord with Liverpool still needs to be reached.

Spurs were separately handed the green light to pursue Folarin Balogun - the American international who has attracted praise for his physical profile and Premier League readiness, and whose potential signing was publicly backed by prominent former players - but on one condition.

Djed Spence's departure to Inter Milan remains on course following the earlier verbal agreement at approximately £26.9m, but like Romero, official confirmation from the club is yet to arrive.