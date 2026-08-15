How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Hoffenheim: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Spurs' pre-season friendly

With a week to go until their Premier League opener, Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Hoffenheim to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a friendly on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi's Lilywhites were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe last time out, and are hoping to return to winning aways this weekend.

As for Christian Ilzer's Kraichgauer, they fell to a 4-1 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 7, and will be hoping to prove it was a one-off.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Spurs take on Hoffenheim.

What time does Spurs vs. Hoffenheim kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on August 15 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Spurs vs. Hoffenheim being played?

Spurs will welcome Hoffenheim to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 62,850-capacity ground that has been home to the club since 2019.

How to watch Spurs vs. Hoffenheim in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be broadcast live on UK TV.

Online streaming

Thankfully, fans are able to stream the action live via Tottenham's SpursPlay service.

A subscription to SpursPlay costs £45 per year, discounted to £35 for One Hotspur members, or free for One Hotspur+ members and season ticket holders.

Highlights

Spurs' goals will be posted to the SpursOfficial X (formerly Twitter) account, before highlights are uploaded to the Tottenham Hotspur YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Spurs and Hoffenheim?

Tottenham will face Hoffenheim twice this weekend - on Saturday in front of a home crowd, and on Sunday in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Hotspur Way.

Those two fixtures are the Lilywhites' final matches before they travel to take on Brentford on August 22, and Spurs will be keen to end pre-season on a high note before kicking off what they hope will be a more fruitful Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Die Kraichgauer have won five of their six pre-season friendlies to date, and a strong end to this summer's preparatory schedule would serve them well prior to their DFB-Pokal showdown against Aue next weekend.

However, Hoffenheim will have to do battle without talisman Andrej Kramaric, who is close to a comeback following a groin injury he suffered in early July.