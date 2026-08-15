Man United transfer news LIVE: £42.5m striker interest, Jack Hinshelwood battle, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

The Red Devils' full focus is on their imminent reunion with Ruben Amorim in this weekend's friendly with AC Milan, but the men upstairs have the market on their minds as the new Premier League season approaches.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

Michael Carrick's clearest public frustration emerged at his Milan pre-match briefing, with the United manager stating plainly that the club "want more" and "need more" signings before the window closes, identifying the left-back, midfielder and striker positions as the outstanding priorities heading into the final fortnight.

A £42.5m striker target has been identified as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, whose departure from Old Trafford is understood to be nearing completion, with Carrick said to want a forward capable of adding competition to Benjamin Sesko in the central striking role.

Arsenal and Manchester United are separately believed to be heading toward a direct contest for a Premier League-based player valued at around £51m, with both clubs expected to submit formal approaches that will force their rivals to weigh up competing bids.

United's pre-season programme concludes against AC Milan on Saturday, with Rashford, Sesko, Leny Yoro, and Kobbie Mainoo all expected to feature as Carrick fine-tuned his squad ahead of the Premier League opener against Hull City on August 22.

United are also known to be working actively on a long-term contract for JJ Gabriel, the 15-year-old whose debut against Atletico Madrid was described internally as the arrival of the club's next generational talent, making the Red Devils anxious to replicate the early commitment they failed to secure with other young stars in the past.

Developments elsewhere in the market are also being watched closely, with Barcelona's preference for Rodri over a Real Madrid move having closed the Aurelien Tchouameni chain-reaction that had previously been identified as United's most likely midfield route.