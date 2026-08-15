Tottenham confirm Cristian Romero sale to Atletico Madrid: Transfer fee, sell-on clause, contract details revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the sale of defender Cristian Romero to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Romero had been linked with the Catalan giants Barcelona, Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal and Serie A champions Inter Milan.

But it is Atletico who have won the race to sign the Argentina international, a move he effectively confirmed when he posted a farewell message to Spurs on Friday.

Tottenham have now formally announced that an agreement is in place for Romero to join Diego Simeone's side.

© Iconsport / Martin Dalton/Alamy

Romero completes £34.2m Atletico transfer

As widely reported, Tottenham have sold Romero for around €40m (£34.2m) while retaining a 15% sell-on clause for any future transfer.

Atletico have confirmed that Romero has put pen to paper on a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.

Romero leaves Spurs after making 156 competitive appearances during a five-year stay in the English capital.

The 28-year-old played an important role in Tottenham's Europa League-winning campaign in 2024-25, although his relationship with Spurs fans and the club soured in a difficult 2025-26 season.

Spurs have prepared for Romero's exit with the additions of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, as well as a new contract for key defender Micky van de Ven.

© Iconsport / PA Images

When could Romero make Atletico debut?

Romero will now be looking forward to playing his club football in Spain for the first time in his career.

However, he is lacking match fitness after missing Spurs' pre-season schedule for his mandatory post-World Cup break.

As a result, there is doubt about whether he will feature in Atletico Madrid's La Liga opener against newly-promoted Malaga at the Metropolitano on Wednesday.

If that game comes too soon, Romero could make his debut in a home clash against Villarreal on August 23 or an away meeting with Sevilla on August 29.