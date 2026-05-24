Bolton Wanderers 4-1 Stockport County: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dalby scores stunner

By Ellis Stevens | 24 May 2026 15:07

Bolton Wanderers booked their Championship return with a 4-1 win against Stockport County in the League One play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers flew into an early lead as Ruben Rodrigues scored inside three minutes, but Stockport County responded brilliantly to going behind, having a goal chalked off by VAR before Adama Sidibeh equalised after 30 minutes, leaving the game level at the break.

The second half continued to deliver plenty of action, with Bolton eventually taking the lead when Kyle Wootton turned into his own net, and substitute Sam Dalby then sealed the victory with a stunning overhead kick.

Stockport's time only got worse in the final minutes, when Josh Dacres-Cogley was sent off for a hair pull, with Rodrigues adding a fourth from the penalty spot, ensuring Bolton's return to the Championship.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Stockport County were far better than the 4-1 score suggests, but they conceded several soft goals that ultimately proved the difference in the League One play-off final.

Although David Challinor's side responded well to going behind early in the game, an own-goal, a super strike and a penalty proved their undoing in a disastrous second 45 minutes.

Steven Schumacher deserves huge credit for his changes in the second half, particularly the introduction of Dalby, who played a key role in the second before netting a wonderful overhead kick to make it three.

The eventual 4-1 victory ends Bolton's seven-year absence from the Championship, while Stockport are consigned to another long season in League One.

BOLTON WANDERERS VS. STOCKPORT COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS

Ruben Rodrigues goal vs. Stockport County (3rd min, Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Stockport County)

"Incredible start for Bolton!"



Ruben Rodrigues puts Bolton into an early lead in the play-off final ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/H39gXtx5Ot — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 24, 2026

Bolton are off to a flyer! Rodrigues gives them an early lead!

Thierry Gale's long-ranged effort is parried back into play by Corey Addai, and Max Burstow tries to play a pass across goal.

The ball is flicked away by Ethan Pye and falls to Rodrigues, who fires into the back of the net to give Bolton the lead inside three minutes.

Adama Sidibeh goal vs. Bolton Wanderers (29th min, Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Stockport County)

"He surely will not be denied this time!"



Stockport have equalised at Wembley! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3vInkCOorW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 24, 2026

Sidibeh will not be denied this time! Stockport are level!

Odin Bailey receives the ball on the right wing, cuts inside onto his left foot and whips a cross into the box.

The delivery perfectly picks out Sidibeh, and the striker delicately flicks the ball into the bottom left corner, pulling Stockport level.

Kyle Wootton own goal vs. Stockport County (64th min, Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Stockport County)

A moment to forget for Stockport as Kyle Wootton puts Bolton ahead! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/H9glMr9VqL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 24, 2026

Wootton turns into his own goal! Bolton are back in the lead!

A flicked pass sets Amario Cozier-Duberry through on goal, and the winger fires a right-footed shot at goal.

Addai's slight hand flicks the ball into Wootton, who fails to sort out his feet as the ball strikes his leg and bounces into the back of the net.

Sam Dalby goal vs. Stockport County (81st min, Bolton Wanderers 3-1 Stockport County)

Bolton's Player of the Year Sam Dalby with a cracker of a goal at Wembley!! ? pic.twitter.com/iVNqA4Wil0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 24, 2026

Dalby scores and Bolton have surely won it!

A long free-kick is fired into the box and headed back into the danger area, where John McAtee heads the ball high into the air.

Dalby excellently shields the falling ball and acrobatically overhead kicks past Addai into the back of the net - super strike from the striker!

93rd min: Josh Dacres-Cogley (Stockport County) red card

Dacres-Cogley receives his marching orders and that is surely game over for Stockport!

The ball flies over the defender's head and he pulls on Ibrahim Cissoko's hair, with the referee awarding the red card and a penalty after a brief VAR check.

Ruben Rodrigues goal vs. Stockport County (94th min, Bolton Wanderers 4-1 Stockport County)

Rúben Rodrigues scores from the spot and puts the cherry on the top for Championship-bound Bolton! pic.twitter.com/Z5ncWa72od — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 24, 2026

Rodrigues scores from the spot!

Rodrigues steps up to take the penalty, calmly placing to the right of the goal as Addai is sent the wrong way.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAM DALBY

The striker came on in the 62nd minute and made an immediate impact, helping lead Bolton to the Championship.

Dalby's flick set up Cozier-Duberry in the build-up to Wootton's eventual own-goal, before the forward scored a stunning acrobatic effort to seal the 3-1 win on the day.

Rodrigues also deserves a mention, scoring the first and last goal to help ensure Bolton's promotion.

BOLTON WANDERERS VS. STOCKPORT COUNTY MATCH STATS

Possession: Bolton Wanderers 58%-42% Stockport County

Shots: Bolton Wanderers 18-7 Stockport County

Shots on target: Bolton Wanderers 9-4 Stockport County

Corners: Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Stockport County

Fouls: Bolton Wanderers 8-11 Stockport County

WHAT NEXT?

Bolton's Wembley victory secures their place in the Championship for the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Stockport are consigned to another long season in England's third division.