Sunderland vs. Chelsea team news: Major Reece James, Joao Pedro decisions made for Stadium of Light showdown

By Darren Plant | 24 May 2026 14:49 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 15:04

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has recalled Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro to his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

Colwill was rested for Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night, while Pedro missed out with an issue picked up during the FA Cup final three days earlier.

However, the pair are both named in the Blues XI for the game at the Stadium of Light, McFarlane seemingly sticking with a back three.

Although Reece James was also rested in midweek, the club captain has only been selected on the substitutes' bench.

Malo Gusto has been recalled at right wing-back, with Josh Acheampong also being kept in reserve.

With Andrey Santos not being selected in the first XI, Enzo Fernandez is picked in a deeper midfield role.

© Imago

Sunderland make one change for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has made one alteration to the team that recorded an impressive 3-1 victory at Everton last weekend.

Omar Alderete had been an injury doubt after being withdrawn in the 23rd minute of the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Despite the defender being fit enough to feature among the replacements, Luke O'Nien has gotten the nod in the middle of the backline.

As expected, Brian Brobbey leads the lines, with Trai Hume and Nilson Angulo being selected on the flanks.

Both clubs know that victory on Sunday will be enough to secure a place in a European competition for next season.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Alderete, Rigg, Diarra, Mayenda, Isidor, Traore, Bi

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Pedro, Neto

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, James, Derry, Essugo, Garnacho, Santos, Delap

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