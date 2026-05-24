Chelsea news: Calum McFarlane predicts Xabi Alonso excitement over specific Blues quality

By Darren Plant | 24 May 2026 12:15 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 12:15

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane has claimed that Xabi Alonso will be excited to work with the Chelsea academy, one that he describes as 'the best in the world'.

The Blues are currently focused on Sunday's pivotal Premier League fixture at Sunderland, with both teams vying to qualify for a European competition.

However, there is also anticipation for Alonso taking over the reins as Chelsea boss, officially starting on July 1 but working with club chiefs ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

There is expected to be plenty of change at Stamford Bridge as top stars continue to be linked with a transfer away and with several backup squad members having not impressed.

Nevertheless, McFarlane has hinted that he hopes that Alonso will be prepared to hand opportunities to some of the club's academy stars.

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

McFarlane predicts progression for Chelsea academy stars

Chelsea have achieved success at Under-18 and Under-21 level in 2025-26, McFarlane feeling that it has emphasised the perception that the club boast one of the best academies in world football.

As per Chelsea's official website, he said: "I don't think I need to sell our Cobham Academy. It's one of the most world-renowned academies in the world.

"I've been in academy football for 20 years, and I've always competed against Chelsea. For me, it's the best academy in the world. So I don't need to sell that, but I do have specific knowledge having worked with most of the players at the older age groups of this academy.

"I think there's lots of really exciting talent. You saw that on Friday in the game against Manchester City. It was a great game between two of the best academies in the country.

"But I think there are lots of players who can make the transition. They can make the jump. You just look at our captain Reece James, you look at Levi Colwill, you look at Trevoh Chalobah. These are players from Cobham.

"It's world-renowned and I'm sure Xabi knows that. It's a massive appeal for coming to this club, the amount of talent we have in the younger age groups, and they train with us two or three times a week, so he'll be able to see them up close. I'm really hopeful some boys can make the jump."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Next step for Chelsea academy stars dependent on Sunday?

Despite their success in 2025-26, many of Chelsea's academy stars are reaching a point where they require regular senior football.

If Chelsea find themselves in next season's Conference League, it would make sense for Alonso to use them in the early phase of the competition, like Enzo Maresca did during 2024-25.

Should Chelsea miss out on Europe, players such as Genesis Antwi, Reggie Walsh, Jesse Derry and Shim Mheuka should be loaned to Championship or League One clubs to continue their development.

Mheuka, in particular, has spent too much time in the academy setup. A total of 25 goals and five assists from 49 Under-21 appearances, and a further five from six games in the UEFA Youth League, has only translated into 150 minutes of first-team football across nine outings.

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