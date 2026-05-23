Team News: Fulham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Locked together on points, wins, draws and defeats in the Premier League table, Fulham and Newcastle United round off inconsistent campaigns at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Magpies and the Cottagers could surge into the top half of the standings with victory in the capital, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Joachim Andersen (suspended), Jonah Kusi-Asare (knee)

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Lukic; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (thigh), Tino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (calf)

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey; Osula

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Fulham vs. Newcastle:

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