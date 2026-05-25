Man United's Bruno Fernandes voted Premier League Midfielder of the Season over Arsenal, Liverpool stars

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Premier League's Midfielder of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.
The Portugal international took home over half of the votes, being recognised by our audience with 51%, and his position at the summit is not a surprise.
Indeed, an excellent 2025-26 Premier League campaign saw Fernandes break the assist record for a single season, finishing with 21 after setting up Patrick Dorgu to score in his side's 3-0 success over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final matchday.
Fernandes also netted nine times in 35 league games, and he was instrumental to the club securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.
Second on the list was Arsenal's Declan Rice, who took 34% of the share, while Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai wound up in third place with a 6% nomination.
Bernardo Silva (3%), Morgan Gibbs-White (3%) and Casemiro (3%) were also nominated.
1. Bruno Fernandes (51%)
2. Declan Rice (34%)
3. Dominik Szoboszlai (6%)
4. Bernardo Silva (3%)
=. Morgan Gibbs-White (3%)
=. Casemiro (3%)
> Click here to see who won the 2024-25 midfielder of the season