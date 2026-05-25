Man United's Bruno Fernandes voted Premier League Midfielder of the Season over Arsenal, Liverpool stars

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 17:30

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Premier League's Midfielder of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Portugal international took home over half of the votes, being recognised by our audience with 51%, and his position at the summit is not a surprise.

Indeed, an excellent 2025-26 Premier League campaign saw Fernandes break the assist record for a single season, finishing with 21 after setting up Patrick Dorgu to score in his side's 3-0 success over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final matchday.

Fernandes also netted nine times in 35 league games, and he was instrumental to the club securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Second on the list was Arsenal's Declan Rice, who took 34% of the share, while Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai wound up in third place with a 6% nomination.

Bernardo Silva (3%), Morgan Gibbs-White (3%) and Casemiro (3%) were also nominated.