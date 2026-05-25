Pep Guardiola Man City records: 10 remarkable milestones achieved by legendary manager at Etihad

By Aishat Akanni | 25 May 2026 17:21

When Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2016, the expectation was simple - win the Champions League and transform a club with ambition into one with identity. The question, however, was whether he could do it. Could his style survive the Premier League? Was the division too physical, too chaotic, too different from the environments in which he had thrived at Barcelona and Bayern Munich? Many believed the Premier League would be a step too far even for the greatest coach of his generation.

What followed over the next decade was something nobody could have fully anticipated. Guardiola did not just meet expectations at the Etihad. He rewrote the record books entirely.

After 10 years, 20 major trophies, and a win rate that surpasses every manager in Premier League history, the Catalan has departed as Manchester City’s most successful coach and one of the greatest the game has ever seen.

From a record 100-point season to four consecutive league titles, from the first domestic quadruple in English football history to the longest unbeaten run in Champions League history, Guardiola’s decade at City was a masterclass in sustained excellence.

Sports Mole looks back at 10 of the most remarkable records he broke during his time in charge.

Pep Guardiola record 1. 100 points in a season

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Before Pep Guardiola, no team in the history of English top-flight football had ever reached 100 points in a single season. The 2017/18 campaign changed that forever.

City were relentless from the first whistle to the last, winning 32 of their 38 league games and losing just twice all season.

A late Gabriel Jesus goal on the final day at Southampton took them to the century mark - a total so extraordinary that Guardiola himself suggested it would never be matched. He may well be right. No team has come close since.

Pep Guardiola record 2. 32 Premier League wins in a season

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The same 2017/18 campaign also produced another record that had stood for years before Guardiola’s side dismantled it.

Chelsea had previously held the record for the most victories in a Premier League season with 30, set under Jose Mourinho in 2004/05.

City surpassed that tally, winning 32 of their 38 matches. The sheer volume of victories that season remains one of the most staggering statistical achievements in the competition’s history.

Pep Guardiola record 3. Biggest title-winning margin

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City did not just win the 2017/18 Premier League title - they won it by a distance that had never been seen before in the Premier League era. Finishing 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, Guardiola’s side made a mockery of a supposedly competitive division.

The previous record for the biggest winning margin in the top flight had belonged to United themselves, who had finished 18 points clear in 1999/2000. City bettered it by one and with significantly more style.

Pep Guardiola record 4. 106 Premier League goals in a season

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Goals were never in short supply under Guardiola, but the 2017/18 season took attacking football to an entirely different level. City scored 106 Premier League goals that season - a competition record that has never been surpassed.

The attacking options at Guardiola’s disposal that season were frightening. Sergio Aguero led the way with 21 league goals, supported by Raheem Sterling with 18, Gabriel Jesus with 13, and Leroy Sane with 10. Behind them, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva pulled the strings with a creativity and precision that opponents could not contain.

To put that figure in context, they averaged almost three goals per game across the entire campaign.

Pep Guardiola record 5. First domestic quadruple

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The 2018/19 season brought another landmark that English football had never witnessed. City became the first and to this day, the only team in English football history to win all four major domestic trophies in the same season, claiming the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield in a single campaign.

They edged out Liverpool by just one point in one of the greatest title races the Premier League has produced, then dispatched Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola record 6. Four consecutive Premier League titles

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Sir Alex Ferguson won the league title in consecutive seasons at Manchester United. He never won it four years in a row. Guardiola did.

Between 2020/21 and 2023/24, City claimed four successive Premier League crowns - a feat that had never been achieved in the history of English top-flight football. It is the record perhaps most indicative of the sheer consistency Guardiola demanded from his players, season after season, regardless of the competition they faced.

Pep Guardiola record 7. First English club to hold all five major trophies simultaneously

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The 2022/23 season produced what many regard as Guardiola’s crowning achievement - a treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

But he was not finished. By the end of the calendar year, City had also claimed the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first English club in history to hold all five major trophies at the same time.

It was an achievement so complete that it felt almost impossible to comprehend.

Pep Guardiola record 8. 26 games unbeaten in the Champions League

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Manchester United’s record of 25 consecutive games unbeaten in the Champions League, set under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2009, had stood for 15 years. Guardiola’s City broke it in October 2024 with a 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague, extending their run to 26 matches without defeat in Europe’s premier club competition.

The run had begun in the 2022/23 season as City went the entire Champions League campaign unbeaten - winning the competition for the first time in the club’s history. It remains the longest unbeaten run in the history of the tournament.

Pep Guardiola record 9. 20 major trophies as City manager

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When Guardiola arrived in 2016, Manchester City had won 12 major trophies in their entire history. By the time he departed a decade later, he had added 20 more on his own - making him the most decorated manager in the club’s history by an enormous distance.

His haul includes six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup and three Community Shields. Only Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13 Premier League titles surpass Guardiola’s six - and nobody else in the game comes close to his overall record of 41 trophies as a manager across Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Pep Guardiola record 10. 70.3% win rate across 10 years

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Numbers do not always tell the full story, but in Guardiola’s case, they come close. Across his entire decade at Manchester City, he won 70.3% of all matches - a figure that surpasses Sir Alex Ferguson’s overall record at Manchester United and stands above every other manager in Premier League history.

Ferguson won 65.2% of his 810 Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp managed 62.5%. Jose Mourinho 59.2%. Arsene Wenger 57.2%. Guardiola won at a rate none of them could match, and he did it across 10 seasons, not one remarkable run.



Guardiola: Other records worth noting

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The 10 records above only scratch the surface of what Guardiola achieved at City. Here are some of the other remarkable milestones he broke during his decade at the Etihad.

First side to win all matches in both FA Cup and League Cup in a single season

In his final campaign in 2025/26, Guardiola signed off in style as City became the first team in English football history to win every single match in both domestic cup competitions in the same season. A fitting farewell from a manager who had spent a decade finding new ways to make history.

865 Premier League points across his tenure

Over 10 seasons and 380 Premier League games, Guardiola’s City accumulated 865 points - an average of almost 87 per season. Liverpool finished second over the same period on 801, a total that would represent an extraordinary era of dominance for any other club.

Fastest manager to 500 Premier League goals

City scored their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just 207 matches - the fastest any manager has reached that landmark in the competition’s history. Jurgen Klopp took 234 games, Sir Alex Ferguson 265 and Jose Mourinho 289.

21 consecutive wins across all competitions

Between December 2020 and March 2021, City won 21 consecutive matches across all competitions - a new English football record. The run was the cornerstone of their title-winning campaign that season and demonstrated the relentless consistency Guardiola demanded from his squad at the highest level.

Most seasons with 90 or more Premier League points

City reached 90 or more Premier League points in four separate seasons under Guardiola - more than any club has managed in the entire 34-year history of the competition.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both hit that mark three times. Manchester United twice. Arsenal once. Guardiola’s City did it four times.

Fastest manager to 100 Premier League home wins

Guardiola reached 100 home wins in the Premier League in just 128 matches, faster than any manager in the competition’s history. At the Etihad, City were virtually impregnable under the Catalan, turning their home ground into one of the most formidable venues in European football.

Most away wins in a Premier League season

City won 16 away matches in the Premier League during the record-breaking 2017/18 season - the most any side has ever managed in a single top-flight campaign. It underlined that Guardiola’s dominance was not built on home comfort alone. Wherever City played, they were expected to win.

Guardiola: A legacy like no other

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Numbers and records can only go so far in capturing what Pep Guardiola gave to Manchester City over 10 extraordinary years. He arrived at a club with money and ambition but without identity, and left it as one of the most decorated sides in the history of English football.

The records he broke are staggering in their scope and scale. Some will stand for generations. Some may never be broken at all. But perhaps the most remarkable thing of all is that behind every statistic and every milestone, there was simply a team playing football at a level the Premier League had never seen before and may never see again.