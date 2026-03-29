Preview: Congo DR vs Jamaica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 29 Mar 2026 23:03

A place in the 2026 World Cup will be on the line when Congo DR and Jamaica go head to head in the winner-takes-all playoff final at the Akron Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Central African nation are aiming for a first appearance at the global tournament since 1974, while a victory here will seal Jamaica’s first World Cup appearance since France 1988.

Match preview

After what has been an impressive qualifying journey, Congo DR find themselves on the cusp of a first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they suffered an early exit after losing all three matches in Group 2.

The Leopards lost just two of their 10 matches in Group B of the CAF qualifiers while picking up seven wins and one draw to collect 22 points, finishing just two points behind group winners Senegal and clinching the playoff ticket.

Against the odds, Congo DR showed their mettle in the CAF playoffs, securing a 1-0 victory over five-time African champions Cameroon in the semi-finals on November 13, three days before edging past West African giants Nigeria in the final on penalties to secure a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

The playoff success was quickly followed by a heartbreaking outing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Sebastien Desabre’s men showed promise in the group stages with two wins and one draw from their three games in Group D, before a 119th-minute strike from Adil Boulbina saw them fall to a 1-0 loss against Algeria in the round of 16.

Congo DR head into Tuesday’s crunch tie off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Bermuda in their friendly clash last Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Fiston Mayele and Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa.

© Imago

As for Jamaica, they missed out on automatic qualification to the World Cup on the final day of the CONCACAF qualifiers back in November, when they were held to a goalless draw by Curacao to finish second in Group B.

The Reggae Boys picked up three wins and two draws from their six qualifying matches to collect 11 points from a possible 18, one point behind Curacao, who became the smallest nation by population to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Having finished as runners-up in Group B, a lifeline has been offered to Jamaica through the inter-confederation playoffs, with Rudolph Speid’s men claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Caledonia in the semi-finals on Friday.

Wrexham striker Bailey Cadamarteri made the difference at the Akron Stadium, netting the only goal of the game in the 17th minute to hand Jamaica a vital victory and put them one game away from a spot in the global tournament.

Congo DR World Cup Qualifying Form:

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Congo DR Form (all competitions):

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Jamaica World Cup Qualifying Form:

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Jamaica Form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

With their World Cup qualifying dreams on the line, we expect Desabre to name his strongest side on Tuesday, with Joris Kayembe, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka forming the back four.

Experienced midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy has made 55 senior caps for the Leopards since his debut in October 2019 and should team up with Sunderland man Noah Sadiki and 21-year-old Ngal'ayel Mukau at the centre of the park.

Up top, Yoane Wissa netted his ninth goal for Congo DR with his strike against Bermuda last Wednesday and should lead the attack once again, teaming up with Real Betis’ Cedric Bakambu and experienced forward Meschak Elia.

Following their victory over New Caledonia at the weekend, we expect Speid’s to name a similar XI on Tuesday, meaning we could see an unchanged Jamaica back four of Ronaldo Webster, Ethan Pinnock, Richard King and Joel Latibeaudiere shielding goalkeeper Andre Blake between the sticks.

Cadamarteri netted his second goal in five caps for the Reggae Boyz with his winner in the aforementioned game, and we expect the Wrexham striker to lead the attack once again, while Karoy Anderson, Isaac Hayden and Sheffield United’s Andre Brooks should retain their roles in midfield.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

M’Pasi; Kayembe, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Elia, Bakambu, Wissa

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Webster, Pinnock, King, Latibeaudiere; Anderson, Hayden, Brooks; Ephron, Campbell, Cadamarteri

We say: Congo DR 2-0 Jamaica

Congo DR and Jamaica have worked hard to reach this pivotal point of the qualifiers, and given the stakes of Tuesday’s tie, we expect both nations to leave everything on the line. However, the Leopards boast a more superior and experienced squad on paper, and this should prove enough to hand the desired result at the Akron Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.