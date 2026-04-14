Preview: Racing Club vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 14 Apr 2026 23:10

The Estadio Presidente Peron will play host to the clash between Racing Club and Botafogo in the second round of matches in Group E of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

While La Academia will be without their home fans as punishment from CONMEBOL over a firework incident in the 2025 Libertadores semi-final against Flamengo, it promises to be an exciting matchup between the two recent continental champions, with the hosts looking to secure a third consecutive victory over Botafogo, having won both meetings in the 2025 Recopa Sudamericana.

Match preview

Racing Club have blown hot and cold under head coach Gustavo Costas this season, particularly in Argentine Primera Division, where a mixed run of results has seen them struggle to break into the upper echelons of the league standings.

While La Academia have shown potential to improve, Sunday’s 2–0 defeat at the hands of River Plate on home turf highlighted the team's recent struggles, with Facundo Colidio and Sebastian Driussi hitting the target to hand the visitors all three points.

Gustavo Costas’s men have underperformed in the league, where they sit 9th in the table, they have flown out of the blocks on the continental scene, claiming a 3-1 victory over Independiente Petrolero away from home in their Copa Sudamericana opener last Tuesday.

Racing Club turned in an attacking show of class at the Estadio Olimpico Patria, with Gonzalo Sosa, Gaston Martirena and Adrian Fernandez getting on the scoresheet to stake their claim as one of the favorites in Group H while also highlighting their ability to compete at a high level in continental tournaments.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Over in Brazil, Botafogo have also struggled to get going, largely down to a change in ideas at the helm of affairs, with the Brazilian outfit seeking to find their feet and rebuild under new head coach Franclim Carvalho.

While they are unbeaten in three games under Carvalho, there are concerns over O Glorioso’s recent performances, having played out consecutive stalemates in their most recent two outings after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama on April 5.

A major area of concern has been in defence, where Botafogo have conceded 21 goals in the 10 Brasilerao matches this season, while 18 goals scored at the opposite end of the pitch has shown their ability to breach opposing defences.

In the Sudamericana, Botafogo were left with a sour taste of disappointment in last week’s group opener, when they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Caracas, a result which has put the Brazilian outfit under pressure to bounce back on Wednesday.

With only the group winners guaranteed a place in the round of 16, Botafogo know they must flip the script sooner rather than later, as second position will see them play in an elimination playoff to reach the knockout stages.

Racing Club Copa Sudamericana form:

Racing Club form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

L

Botafogo Copa Sudamericana form:

Botafogo form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Fotobaires

Having missed the group opener through a muscle injury, Racing will be hoping to have veteran centre-back Marcos Rojo available, with the former Manchester United man partnering with Marco Di Cesare at the defensive end of the pitch.

Following the loss against River Plate, we expect Costas to make some changes, with the likes of Zaracho and Duvan Vergara pushing for starting roles, while Adrian Martinez remains the focal man in attack.

As for Botafogo, they head into the midweek tie without several players down the spine of the team, as the likes of Joaquin Correa, Alex Telles, Marcal and Kaio Pantaleão are all recuperating from injuries, while Jhoan Hernandez is still a doubt.

Arthur Cabral, who has been on song for O Glorioso, should spearhead the attack at the Estadio Presidente Peron, while Danilo could start from the bench as he continues to struggle for consistency.

Racing Club possible starting lineup:

Cambeses; Cannavo, Marco Di Cesare, Rojo and Basso; Zuculini, Sosa, Zaracho; Martirena, Martinez, Vergara

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Roque; Allan, Danilo; Barrera, Medina, Martins; Cabral

We say: Racing Club 2-1 Botafogo

Racing Club have established themselves in recent seasons as a very competitive team on the continent, and even without their home fans cheering them on, they boast what it takes to get the result.

Despite having one of the most efficient attacks in Brazilian football, Botafogo have struggled at the back, and we predict the Argentine outfit will do just enough to come away with the desired result at the Estadio Presidente Peron.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.