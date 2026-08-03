Barcelona transfer news: World Cup final hero Ferran Torres addresses massive exit speculation

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Aug 2026 00:03

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has finally addressed the intensifying speculation surrounding a potential summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old recently elevated his global status by scoring the extra-time winning goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina.

Following that historic triumph in North America, the attacker has emerged as a primary target for the reigning French champions.

Torres has now entered the final 12 months of his current contract in Catalonia, prompting widespread uncertainty over his long-term future.

Despite ongoing contract discussions, the former Manchester City player has publicly acknowledged the mounting interest from the Parisian heavyweights.

Torres flattered by Paris Saint-Germain transfer interest

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

During a recent interview with American television network NBC, the talented forward admitted that attracting attention from elite clubs is a positive sign.

Torres openly stated that being wanted by such prestigious teams is extremely flattering following his exceptional domestic and international campaigns.

“PSG interest? Being wanted by these teams is good”, Torres said on NBC via Fabrizio Romano.

“I have a contract with Barcelona. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but since I have a contract, I can wait and decide on my own”.

Torres's measured response strongly suggests that a lucrative move to the French capital remains a distinct possibility before the transfer window closes.

Will Barcelona sell Torres this summer?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona are incredibly reluctant to sanction the departure of their prized attacker, given his immense contribution of 21 goals last season.

The Catalan giants are expected to push aggressively for a contract extension, although they must carefully navigate strict financial constraints to register any new deals.

Hansi Flick recently admitted that the club must reinforce their attacking options following the high-profile exit of Robert Lewandowski.

If a new agreement cannot be reached swiftly, Barcelona may be forced to cash in now rather than risk losing him for free next year.