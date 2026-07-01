Australia lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Lucas Herrington decision

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 21:09 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 21:10

Australia are again expected to have the highly-rated Lucas Herrington in their starting team for Friday's 2026 World Cup last-32 contest with Egypt.

Herrington's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona and Liverpool thought to be among the clubs keen on securing his signature.

The 18-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the goalless draw against Paraguay last time out and is set to retain his spot in the defensive unit for this contest.

Australia will be without the services of Jacob Italiano (groin) and Mathew Leckie (hamstring) for their clash with Egypt, but the Socceroos are otherwise in strong shape.

Nestory Irankunda has scored six times in 18 appearances for Australia, including a goal at this summer's tournament, and he is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another spot in the side for the experienced Jackson Irvine.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

> Click here to see how Egypt could line up against Australia