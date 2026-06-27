Man City transfer news: First summer signing confirmed, but it is not Elliot Anderson

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jun 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 18:25

French club Troyes have announced that attacker Mathys Detourbet will sign for Manchester City this summer.

The 19-year-old has been described as “one of the most promising talents to emerge from the ESTAC Academy”, which he joined at the age of eight before going on to make his professional debut in January 2025.

Detourbet played 51 times in total for Troyes across all competitions, including 38 appearances during the 2025-26 season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

The versatile attacker, primarily a left-winger, has been on Man City’s radar for some time, while other European clubs including Roma and Monaco have also been credited with an interest.

However, Man City have taken advantage of their connection with fellow City Football Group side Troyes to agree a deal for Detourbet this summer.

Troyes confirm Detourbet transfer to Man City this summer

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Un symbole fort du travail de formation du club, et une immense fierté pour toute la… pic.twitter.com/YXvoF633Ad — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) June 27, 2026

In a statement confirming Detourbet’s transfer to Man City, Troyes said: “Over the years, he has demonstrated his technical skills, game intelligence, and commitment, allowing him to gradually establish himself at the highest level. His career illustrates the quality of support offered by ESTAC, both on and off the field.

“Having come through the club's youth system and deeply attached to its colors, Mathys perfectly embodies the youth development work carried out by ESTAC for many years.

“His progression from the academy to the first team is a source of great pride for the entire club and an example for the young players who are now continuing their journey within the training centre.

“ESTAC is particularly proud to have supported Mathys in his development as a player and as a man, from his first steps at the club to this major new stage in his career.

“The entire club warmly thanks Mathys for his commitment, professionalism and dedication to the Troyes colours throughout his career.

“ESTAC wishes him every success and much success for the rest of his career.”

© Iconsport / Dave Winter/FEP

Anderson, Malonga could soon join Detourbet at Man City

It remains to be seen whether Detourbet will be integrated into Man City’s first-team plans for next season or whether the club intends to loan him out in order to gain regular football.

However, Detourbet will presumably link up with soon-to-be-appointed manager Enzo Maresca and his senior squad for pre-season before a decision over his future is made.

Man City are also set to evaluate several other highly-rated prospects, including Claudio Echeverri, Sverre Nypan, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah, during pre-season before determining their immediate futures.

Their move for Detourbet come at a time when they are closing in on the club-record signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson, after a reported £116m fee was agreed with Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

The Citizens are also understood to have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign teenage centre-back Hermann Malonga on a five-year deal.