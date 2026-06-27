Morocco lineup vs. Netherlands: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including four potential changes

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 18:07 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 18:08

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi could make four changes to his starting side for Monday's last-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup against Netherlands.

Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Azzedine Ounahi all dropped out of the starting side for the last group fixture with Tunisia.

All four are set to return to the side for the knockout-round fixture, with Sofyan Amrabat among those expected to drop back down to the bench.

Ismael Saibari, who is set to make the move to Bayern Munich this summer, has scored three times in three appearances at the 2026 World Cup and will again lead the line.

Achraf Hakimi is Morocco's most important player, and the Paris Saint-Germain defender will again feature at right-back.

Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz will continue down the right, with the Real Madrid attacker looking to build on the two assists that he has provided this summer.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

> Click here to see how Netherlands could line up against Morocco