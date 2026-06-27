Netherlands lineup vs. Morocco: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including double fitness boost

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 18:07 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 18:08

Netherlands will have Denzel Dumfries and Brian Brobbey available for Monday's last-32 contest at the 2026 World Cup against Morocco.

There had been suggestions that Dumfries and Brobbey were carrying slight knocks, making them potential doubts for Netherlands, but the pair have been passed fit.

Micky van de Ven is set to return to the starting team at left-back, with Nathan Ake dropping out in potentially the only change from the team that started against Tunisia.

Brobbey is expected to continue through the middle for Koeman's team, with Memphis Depay, Justin Kluivert and Crysencio Summerville on the bench.

Netherlands' midfield has been a strong point this summer, with Frenkie de Jong impressive, and the Barcelona midfielder will again feature in the XI on Monday.

There will also be spots in the side for Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, while Donyell Malen should also retain his position in the XI.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up against Netherlands