Qualifying action in the UEFA Europa Conference League heads to the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali as Maltese giants Floriana FC host Haverfordwest County this Tuesday night.

The Welsh club are gearing up for just their seventh match on the continent, while their more experienced rivals are preparing for their 32nd season in Europe.

Match preview

Having won 26 Maltese Premier League titles and 21 Maltese FA Trophies, you could say that winning on the domestic scene comes rather naturally for Floriana.

With so much success in Malta, the club have certainly had their fair share of European opportunities – trouble is, their record on the continent is nothing short of atrocious.

Across their 32 seasons in European competitions, Floriana have played 73 matches, claiming a measly six victories along the way and winning just four qualifying ties.

While those numbers may be somewhat depressing, Floriana will be encouraged by the fact that two of those match wins have come in the last five seasons. In fact, the club have only lost three of their last eight European matches.

The Maltese side will also be buoyed by the fact their only previous meeting with Welsh opposition saw them claim a 4-3 aggregate win over Aberystwyth Town in the historic Intertoto Cup back in 1999.

While Floriana boast a long history of competing in Europe, Haverfordwest are getting ready for just their seventh match in a UEFA event.

Their first taste of continental football came two decades ago when they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Icelandic outfit Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjaroar in the first round of the old UEFA Cup.

Two years ago, the Bluebirds not only marked their return to European competition but also bagged their first win as they edged past Macedonia’s Shkendija on penalties.

After a season away, Haverfordwest secured their return to continental football after beating Caernarfon in a playoff fixture – a win which could be worth a lot of money should the Welsh side progress through the qualifiers.

Floriana FC form:

D W D L W L

Haverfordwest County form:

D L D D L W

Team News

Floriana have made 11 signings ahead of the new season, and the club will be looking to unleash the majority of them on Tuesday night.

Recent additions Charles M’Mombwa and Mustapha Jah, who have joined the club from Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets and Romania’s CFR Cluj, will be looking to make an instant impact.

Mattia Veselji has returned to the club after a spell in Serbia and will also be looking to make an impression on his return.

Haverfordwest, meanwhile, have recently announced the return of midfielder Elliot Scotcher, who has been struggling with a knee injury for the last couple of years but spent time playing for Aberystwyth Town last season.

Rhys Abbruzzese is likely to feature, with the player offering some experience against top level opposition.

During his time with the Welsh youth side, Abbruzzese played under Rob Page and competed against the likes of Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes and Renato Sanches.

Floriana FC predicted lineup: Fillion; Lonardelli, El Hasni, Gamarra, Garzia; Vella, Grech, Varela; Mashike, Obonogwu, Sotomayor

Haverfordwest County predicted lineup: Knott; Rees, McCarthy, Jones, Abbruzzese; Humphreys, Shephard, Waters, Wilson; Fawcett, Ahmun

We say: Floriana FC 1-1 Haverfordwest County

Floriana may have a lot more European experience, but that does not mean much when most of their games have ended in defeat.

Haverfordwest will be looking to get a good result before the return home leg. We are backing the Welsh side to grind out a draw.



