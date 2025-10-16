Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

New England Revolution’s MLS season is ending in a whimper, with the club unable to qualify for the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of their clash with the Chicago Fire on October 18.

It is a different story for the visitors, who are still trying to win an automatic position in the postseason playoffs, as opposed to contesting the Wild Card match.

Match preview

It has been an indifferent season for the Revs, as their current position of 11th in the Eastern Conference cannot be improved upon, nor can it be lost.

With 35 points in 33 league matches, the hosts have officially done better than their 14th-place finish last term, but it was not enough for the club’s hierarchy.

New England parted ways with former head coach Caleb Porter in the middle of September, after almost two years in the job.

Porter’s assistant, Pablo Moreira, has been overseeing the club in a caretaker capacity until a new face is brought in, most likely in the off-season.

The Uruguayan has been in charge for three games now, winning the solitary home fixture and succumbing to defeats in two on the road.

Three defeats in their last five outings suggest that their final game will be anything but a walk in the park, especially because they have not beaten the Fire since 2019.

In complete contrast, the Chicago Fire have had more joy than misery this season, which is why they find themselves as genuine contenders for a playoff spot.

After finishing five seasons in a row below tenth, head coach Gregg Berhalter has been a breath of fresh air, leading his side to eighth before the final matchday.

Three points are the minimum they need to make the race interesting, while hoping that the likes of Orlando City and Nashville slip up.

History suggests they are on course to do exactly that, because they are unbeaten in their last four MLS fixtures.

Additionally, Berhalter’s troops won the reverse fixture in September this year to make it two on the bounce against the hosts.

The Fire’s most recent road trip in the MLS was to Inter Miami, where the visitors grabbed a 5-3 victory, to validate their away record as the second-best in the conference.

All six of their previous visits to Massachusetts ended with the travelling party leaving with something in hand (D5, W1), which is a sign that they could well bag the points they need this weekend.

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

LLDLWL

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

WLWWWD

Team News

Brayan Ceballos and Peyton Miller will be suspended for this final fixture, with the former accumulating five yellow cards and the latter yet to honour the red card he picked up against Atlanta due to his commitments at the under-20 World Cup.

In terms of injuries, Ignatius Ganago will definitely sit this one out with a calf strain, while Ilay Feingold is a doubt as he is battling an ankle issue.

Interim boss Moreira will be depending on Carles Gil for inspiration, as the playmaker notched up 12 assists in the league this season.

The Fire have a lengthy list of players in the infirmary, with Leonardo Barroso, Andre Franco, Omar Gonzalez and Viktor Radojevic all battling lower-body issues, while Chris Mueller is still a long-term absentee due to health problems.

Berhalter will need Philip Zinckernagel at his best, as the Danish midfielder is the most creative player on the squad with 14 MLS assists.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Fofana, Beason, Farrell; Bye, Polster, Gil, Oyirwoth, Sands; Campana, Chancalay

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Waterman, Elliott, Gutman; Bamba, Franco, D’Avilla, Kouame; Dean, Haile-Selassie, Cuypers

We say: New England Revolution 1-2 Chicago Fire

The visitors have a good record here, and with nothing left for the hosts to play for, the Fire could get the job done to help their playoff ambitions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



