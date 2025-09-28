SportsMole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for their MLS clash against Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

It is the business end of the MLS season, and Inter Miami’s quest to retain the Supporters’ Shield is now completely out of their hands, but they must still win their remaining games to put pressure on the current leaders, starting with a victory against Chicago Fire at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

With only four games left for the Herons, there is little choice but to throw everything but the kitchen sink in this one, which is why an unchanged starting 11 will not be a surprise.

Oscar Ustari should retain his place in goal, especially with a save percentage of 67% in 24 MLS games. The back four in front of him are likely to remain the same, with Ian Fray on the right, Noah Allen and Maxi Falcon Picart as the centre-half pair, and Jordi Alba on the left.

The latter two are one yellow card away from a one-game suspension for an accumulation of cautions, which means they must tread carefully or risk missing out in the run-in, something the manager will not be pleased about.

Tadeo Allende must rightfully keep his place in the midfield after opening the scoring the last time out against Toronto. Alongside him, the retiring Sergio Busquets will marshal the middle with Rodrigo De Paul, and Baltasar Rodriguez will complete the four across the park.

Captain Lionel Messi can still break the record for the most multiple-goal games in a single MLS season, if he can shake off the blank from last weekend.

The Argentine skipper had several chances to keep his scoring record going, but Sean Johnson between the Toronto sticks just seemed impossible to beat on the day.

Messi has scored multiple goals in eight league matches; if he can do it one more time in the last four games of the season, the former Barcelona man will stand head and shoulders above as the only player to achieve nine multiple-scoring games.

Luis Suarez will lead the line here, and he should be looking forward to seeing the Chicago Fire defence in front of him, especially after he netted a brace in the reverse fixture last season.

Allen Obando and David Ruiz are out long-term, both are battling hamstring injuries, while youngster Mateo Silvetti is on international duty with the Argentina Under-20 squad at the World Cup.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Fray, Picart, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets; Rodriguez; Messi; Suarez



