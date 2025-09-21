A 'shellshocked' Manchester United side will supposedly face competition from a Big Six Premier League rival to sign £100m-rated Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba next summer.

The Red Devils were in hot pursuit of the former Lille lynchpin during the summer transfer window just gone, only to be put off by the Seagulls' nine-figure asking price.

Man United are still believed to be interested in securing Baleba's signature next year, though, especially as the 20-time English champions failed to sign a single new midfielder for the 2025-26 campaign.

The veteran Casemiro - who both scored and was sent off in Saturday's gripping 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea - is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, although Man United can activate a 12-month extension in his terms.

Kobbie Mainoo's future is increasingly uncertain owing to his lack of starts, though, while Bruno Fernandes has been forced into a deeper role in the early stages of the campaign, inhibiting the Portuguese's creative talents.

Liverpool enter Baleba transfer battle as Ruben Amorim 'desperation' revealed

TEAMtalk claims that Man United boss Ruben Amorim is 'desperate' to bring Baleba to the Theatre of Dreams next summer, but the Red Devils are at risk of missing out on the Seagulls enforcer, as Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on developments.

The Reds intend to watch Baleba throughout the season, and there are fears on Man United's end that the Reds' initial 'admiration' could eventually turn into 'concrete' interest a few months down the line.

Liverpool could part ways with fringe player Wataru Endo next summer, while the future of 20-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is also unclear; the Spaniard continues to struggle for fitness and is out of contract in two years' time.

However, both clubs will run into stiff resistance from Brighton, who have no intention of letting the 21-year-old leave during the January transfer window and are unlikely to entertain bids below £100m when the campaign concludes.

The £115m sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in 2023 will supposedly be used as a 'reference point' by Brighton, who already have Baleba under contract for another three years and can trigger a 12-month option until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The 2004-born midfielder has registered four goals and two assists in 83 matches for Fabian Hurzeler's side in all competitions, and he completed 45 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Baleba alternatives Man United can target in 2026

While Liverpool fans can surely forget about another unprecedented £450m outlay next summer, the Reds should be in a position to afford at least one £100m+ transfer, but whether the same can be said about Man United remains to be seen.

Unless Brighton lower their demands for Baleba, the Red Devils are at risk of being priced out of a move for Amorim's 'dream' target, but the Cameroon international is only thought to be one of a few options on Man United's shortlist.

Crystal Palace phenom Adam Wharton is also said to have caught Man United's eye, in addition to Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, whose asking price has apparently been revealed.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a surprise swoop for a Real Madrid stalwart, in a move that could allegedly see the unsettled Mainoo head in the opposite direction.