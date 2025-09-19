Manchester United reportedly plan to make a spectacular move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils decided against bringing in a new central midfielder during the recent market despite having obvious issues in that area of the field.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba was viewed as Man United's leading target, but it quickly became apparent that a deal during the 2025 summer market would not be possible, with the Seagulls wanting in excess of £100m for the Cameroon international.

Ruben Amorim's side are expected to make a standout acquisition in that area of the field next summer, and according to Fichajes, Valverde has emerged as a genuine target for the club.

The report claims that Man United are willing to pay €100m (£87m) for the Uruguay international and are also prepared to offer him a substantial salary to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Man United 'lining up' £87m move for Real Madrid's Valverde

Valverde made the move to Real Madrid from Penarol in 2016, and he has represented his current side on 328 occasions in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and registering 32 assists in the process.

The 27-year-old was again in outstanding form for Real Madrid last season, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 65 appearances, including the Club World Cup.

Valverde has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029, but it is understood that Man United have been given some encouragement in their pursuit of the South American.

The Red Devils could potentially use Kobbie Mainoo to land Valverde, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the 20-year-old, who is currently unsettled at Old Trafford.

Would Valverde be a good signing for Man United?

Man United would surely need to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign to stand any chance of signing Valverde, so the Red Devils have serious work to do this season.

Valverde would also need to be convinced of the project on offer, but Man United are set to revamp their midfield next summer, with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte potentially all moving on, while it remains to be seen what occurs with Mainoo.

Losing Fernandes would be difficult for the club's supporters to accept, but the blow would be softened if a deal for Valverde could be agreed, as he is one of the outstanding midfielders in world football.