Portugal vs. Croatia: "Cristiano Ronaldo not starting this game would be an absolute shock"

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 17:20

Ahead of Portugal's last-32 clash with Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor discusses Roberto Martinez's side and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'We know what Ronaldo thinks about being a super sub'

Portugal vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It has been slightly disappointing so far.

The criticism of the performance and result against Colombia was slightly over the top, because Colombia are a really good side who could well do well in this tournament.

A goalless draw is not the end of the world. Portugal would have wanted to top the group, but it does not always happen that way.

Apart from France, everyone else is doing just about enough, and this is where the tournament starts for Portugal.

In games where Ronaldo has to play the full 90 minutes, it just looks difficult, and there is nothing wrong with bringing him off with 20 minutes to go to keep him fresh and bring a different threat in the final third.

Martinez always seems to make a point of playing him for the whole game, and that could cost Portugal. Ronaldo is over 40 now, and the legs do go in the latter stages of games.

The midfield is not functioning quite as you would expect. The game against Uzbekistan was a good performance, albeit against a really poor side.

It has not been great for Portugal so far, and they have not shown anything at this stage that would have the tournament favourites worrying about them.

Things can change, and they could easily put in a really strong performance in this game that translates to a spot in the next round.

If it ends up being Portugal versus Spain in the round of 16, that could be the game where the big players and big teams step up. Portugal should win this game against an ageing Croatia side.

Croatia did well to make it through after their opening setback against England. It has probably been somewhere in the middle of expectations for Portugal so far.

This is a big game for them, and if they were to go out here, it would be a real shock for Martinez. Ultimately, they will do just about enough.

As the game goes on, defences tire and there is more space. In the early stages of these games, there is not a lot of space against the really good sides.

If Ronaldo came on at the hour mark, he would be fresher and more likely to get that crucial goal. If he has a bad first half, the criticism from social media and commentators at half-time is brutal.

Whereas coming on fresh at 60 or 65 minutes, ready to make an impact, just seems like it would work better. That does not seem to enter Martinez's thinking.

We know what Ronaldo thinks about being a super sub, and we know what Mo Salah thought about that when it looked like it was going that way at Liverpool.

These players just do not accept being substitutes. It is a shame, because they could have more of an impact on games and ultimately help their team achieve what they want to achieve.

Ronaldo wants to win the World Cup, and if he does not, that will be a major regret in his career. This is obviously his last World Cup, so it is last chance saloon.

If Ronaldo scores one more goal and Portugal still go out, he is not achieving what he wants to achieve. Ronaldo not starting this game would be an absolute shock.