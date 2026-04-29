Mohamed Salah injury news: Liverpool release encouraging update on forward's health

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Apr 2026 23:52

Mohamed Salah is expected to play for Liverpool at least one more time before his summer departure from Anfield.

The Egypt international recently announced that the 2025-26 season will be his last on Merseyside, having been at the club since the summer of 2017.

However, an injury sustained in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out, which appeared to be a muscle issue, was feared to rule him out for the rest of the season.

With the ongoing season drawing to a close, a severe injury would have kept out the 33-year-old from his Anfield farewell, and potentially even sidelined him from the 2026 World Cup.

Salah injury news: Forward expected back for Liverpool farewell

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

The club have now confirmed that the issue that caused the 33-year-old's withdrawal is a minor muscle injury.

Medical staff at the AXA Training Centre anticipate that the winger will be available for selection before the domestic season concludes in May.

This positive update ensures that the record goalscorer of the club in the Premier League era will likely have the opportunity to make a final appearance in front of the home faithful.

While his numbers have dipped significantly this season, Salah has still shown flashes of brilliance for Arne Slot's men, who are favourites to seal a top-five berth in the final weeks.

Can the return of Salah boost the European pursuit?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Admittedly, the veteran forward's return or otherwise return should not significantly affect the Reds' rest of the season.

Although they face Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in three of their remaining four league games, a healthy eight-point lead over Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth all but rules out the chasing pack unless the unthinkable happens.

With Salah finding the net in two of Liverpool's last three league games and three of the most recent five, the Reds legend is looking to close out the most important chapter of his club career on a positive note.

The forward's final Anfield appearance should be against Brentford on the final day of 25-26 on May 24.