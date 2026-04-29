Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool star to stay an Anfield amid summer exit rumours

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Apr 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 16:54

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that losing Alisson Becker would represent a major blow for Liverpool, although the captain also stressed that the club would ultimately adapt if the Brazilian departs.

Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2018 and has since made more than 330 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most influential goalkeepers in Liverpool’s modern era.

The 33-year-old has played a central role in the club’s recent successes, yet speculation surrounding his future has intensified despite a contract that runs until 2027.

Liverpool have already chosen to part ways with two iconic senior figures in Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah at the end of the season, meaning another difficult decision may now await regarding one of the dressing room’s most experienced voices.

Arne Slot has also hinted that the club would consider selling Alisson if it suited Liverpool’s wider interests, fuelling suggestions that an exit remains possible.

Virgil van Dijk shares verdict on Alisson

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Juventus have been linked with a summer move for Alisson, while the goalkeeper is also said to be open to the idea of returning to Serie A.

After years of sharing triumphs and setbacks together, Van Dijk made it clear that he hopes the Brazilian remains at Anfield.

“Listen, there is always going to be a day where you - including myself - will go,” Van Dijk said, as quoted by Sky Sports News.

“But if it’s going to happen - and I have no idea about it and I don’t think at this point he has an idea about it - then we will, as a club, adapt to that.”

“We have been through everything together, positive things and some negative things unfortunately as well, so it would definitely be a big blow and a miss, but I don’t think it is a good idea to think ahead about what could or could not happen.”

“He’s very important for me as one of the leaders in the team and on the pitch because I think he is one of the best - in my opinion the best - goalkeeper in the world.”

Should Liverpool sell Alisson in the summer?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

When fully fit, there are very few goalkeepers in world football, let alone the Premier League, who can match Alisson in one-on-one situations or command his area with such authority.

His distribution remains among the finest in Europe, but Liverpool must weigh several important factors before making any final call on his future.

Alisson is currently sidelined and racing to regain fitness for the closing weeks of the 2025-26 campaign, precisely when the Reds need experience and reliability most.

In recent seasons, however, injuries have become more frequent, and Liverpool must decide whether the time has come to cash in while his value remains strong, even though goalkeepers often enjoy lengthy careers.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has acted as deputy this season, yet whether he is truly ready to inherit the number one role and carry the baton from Alisson remains open to debate.

Beyond the tactical discussion lies another key factor, because Liverpool are entering a transitional period and the loss of Alisson’s leadership, authority and dressing-room presence would be felt as sharply as any save he might no longer make.