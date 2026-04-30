Preview: Trabzonspor vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 30 Apr 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 23:56

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 32 of the Turkish Super Lig as Trabzonspor and Goztepe SK go head to head at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex on Saturday.

While the Black Sea Storm are in a heated two-horse race with Fenerbahce for Champions League qualification, the visitors are in the mix for the Conference League ticket, and this makes for an exciting battle this weekend.

Match preview

Trabzonspor were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Konyaspor at the Medas Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium to effectively bring their title hopes to an end.

Turkish full-back Berkan Kutlu put the visitors to the sword with a first-half brace, and after Felipe Augusto pulled one back for Trabzonspor in the 79th minute, Konyaspor held their own to see off a late comeback scare and secure their fourth straight win in all competitions.

Since claiming a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on April 4 to move within four points of the top of the league table, Trabzonspor have failed to win their subsequent three games, playing out consecutive stalemates against Alanyaspor and Istanbul Basaksehir before last weekend’s defeat to Konyaspor.

This drop-off in form has seen the Black Sea Storm's hopes of clinching their first Super Lig crown since the 2021-22 campaign go down the drain, with Fatih Tekke’s men now nine points adrift of league leaders Galatasaray heading into the final three games.

However, Trabzonspor can take pride in their performance this season as they sit nine points clear of fourth-placed Besiktas and just two behind second-placed Fenerbahce in the race for Champions League qualification.

© Imago

Over in Central Anatolia, Goztepe picked up three huge points in their push for European qualification last Friday when they secured a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Antalyaspor.

Former Southampton man Juan Santos da Silva struck in the opening 60 seconds to hand the hosts a dream start to the contest before Arda Kurtulan doubled their advantage at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in the 22nd minute.

This was a timely boost for Goztepe, who had failed to win their previous three games, picking up just two points from a possible nine, and had managed just one win from their 10 league matches since the start of February.

Stanimir Stoilov’s men have picked up 51 points from their 31 Super Lig games to sit sixth in the league table, level on points with fifth-placed Basaksehir and five points off fourth-placed Besiktas in the Conference League qualifying spot.

While Goztepe will be looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since the turn of the year, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 meetings, claiming six wins and two draws since June 2020.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

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Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Trabzonspor will take to the pitch without the services of Edin Visca and Ukrainian defender Arseniy Batagov, who are currently recuperating from foot and knee injuries respectively.

Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu is set to sit out his third consecutive game, while veteran defender Stefan Savic is a major doubt, having missed the game against Konyaspor last time out.

The goals have dried up for Paul Onuachu, who has failed to score in five of his last six games for club and country, but the Nigerian international, who sit two goals clear in the Super Lig Golden Boot race, will look to deliver the goods this weekend.

As for Goztepe, the Turkish duo of Izzet Malak and 23-year-old defender Erkam Komur will sit out this weekend’s tie as they remain suspended by the Turkish Football Federation over betting scandal.

Fellow countryman Furkan Bayir has been out of action since late March and the 26-year-old defender is also out of contention for the trip to the Senol Gunes Sports Complex.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Lovik, Eskihellac; Jabol-Folcarelli, Tufan; Zubkov, Augusto, Nwakaeme; Onuachu

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Bokole, Heliton, Godoi; Cherni, Miroshi, Dennis, Kurtulan; Bekiroglu, Santos, Janderson

We say: Trabzonspor 2-1 Goztepe SK

While Goztepe will look to build on their victory over Antalyaspor and move within two points of the European qualifying places, they have failed to win their last four visits to the Senol Gunes Sports Complex and are in for another tough 90 minutes against a Trabzonspor side looking to arrest their slump in form.

Tekke’s side have been rock-solid at home this season, and given the gulf in quality between the two teams, we are backing them to return to winning ways, albeit by the odd goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.