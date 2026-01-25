Chelsea transfer news: Mike Maignan 'verbal agreement' reached as AC Milan learn contract decision

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 08:32 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 08:32

Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Mike Maignan has allegedly made a critical contract decision with AC Milan amid talk of a possible Premier League move.

The France number one entered the last six months of his deal at the start of January, leaving him free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs before a possible summer exit.

Milan have been fighting tooth and nail to keep hold of the 30-year-old, who would not be short of top-level suitors if he chose to end his five-year stint at San Siro this summer.

Chelsea have been regarded as one of the top contenders for Maignan's signature for a number of months, although it was reported a couple of weeks ago that he was close to signing an extension in Milan.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that a verbal agreement has been struck between Maignan and the Rossoneri over a renewal, which will keep the Frenchman at San Siro for another five years.

Chelsea-linked Mike Maignan 'reaches agreement' over new AC Milan contract

© Imago

Romano adds that the 'formal steps' will soon follow for the former Lille goalkeeper, whom Chelsea will now need to scope out alternatives for in the summer transfer window.

Maignan's new deal could take his stay in Milan to 10 years since his 2021 arrival from Lille, whom he had won the Ligue 1 title with before a £14.2m move to the Serie A giants.

The 30-year-old has continually enhanced his reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe over the past five years, recording 70 clean sheets in 187 appearances for the Rossoneri across all tournaments, including 11 from 24 games this season.

Maignan won the Serie A title with Milan during his first season at San Siro, has been named in the Italian top flight's Team of the Year twice, and has also collected one Supercoppa Italiana title in red and black.

Also making the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament - having helped France reach the semi-finals - Maignan is expected to be Les Bleus' starting goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup.

What Mike Maignan alternatives can Chelsea target this summer?

© Imago

Maignan may already be in his 30s, but the France international will shine for another 10 years if he can follow in the footsteps of the best of all time, namely Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon.

News of his Milan extension will therefore come as a blow to Chelsea and head coach Liam Rosenior, whose current number one Robert Sanchez remains error-prone, while second-choice Filip Jorgensen has not impressed consistently.

The Blues could alternatively turn to Germany and make a move for Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel, who has kept 10 clean sheets in 19 Bundesliga games this season and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen - currently on loan at Girona - could also be a fascinating option for the Club World Cup winners, as the 33-year-old's leadership and trophy-winning experience should prove invaluable to a largely juvenile squad.