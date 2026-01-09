Mike Maignan transfer news: Goalkeeper 'makes decision' on future in blow to Premier League heavyweights

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jan 2026 04:28

Mike Maignan is reportedly close to agreeing to a new contract at AC Milan, handing two Premier League clubs a blow.

Milan have enjoyed a period of relative stability between the sticks since the arrival of Mike Maignan from Lille in 2021.

The 30-year-old was initially brought to San Siro for a modest €15m (£13m) to replace the departing Gianluigi Donnarumma, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Over the last four seasons, the France international has established himself as one of the premier goalkeepers in world football, albeit with some challenges with his injury-prone nature.

Uncertainty regarding his future had loomed large as his current deal entered its final six months this January; however, he now seems set to stay in Milan.

Maignan 'very close' to signing big-money long-term Milan extension

© Imago

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via Football Italia, the goalkeeper is on the verge of committing his long-term future to the Italian giants.

The proposed agreement would see the Frenchman remain at the club until June 2031, effectively ending speculation regarding a potential move to the Premier League.

Significant progress has reportedly been made between the player's representatives and the Milan hierarchy during the opening week of the winter window.

Maignan is expected to earn approximately €5.7m (£4.9m) per season net, placing him in the same salary bracket as talismanic winger Rafael Leao.

Premier League giants set for disappointment in goalkeeper pursuit

© Imago / Sportimage

The news will come as a major blow to Chelsea and Manchester United, who were previously credited with a strong interest in the shot-stopper.

Both English clubs were reportedly prepared to offer significantly higher wages than those currently being discussed at San Siro.

The Blues had tried to sign the France shot-stopper last summer to replace Robert Sanchez, but the transfer did not materialise.

Despite the lure of a lucrative move to London or Manchester, the player appears to have prioritised his role as a senior leader within the Rossoneri dressing room.

Securing the future of their No. 1 is seen as a vital step for Milan as they look to maintain their push for the Scudetto in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.