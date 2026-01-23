Preview: Roma vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 23 Jan 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 20:27

Two of Italy’s top four will clash at a packed Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, as Roma host AC Milan in Serie A.

Three straight wins have kept the Giallorossi’s faint Scudetto hopes alive, while second-placed Milan are within touching distance of top spot.

Match preview

Back in form after enduring a sticky spell around the turn of the year, Roma have won their last three Serie A matches without conceding.

Most recently, the capital club comfortably beat mid-table Torino, who had knocked them out of the Coppa Italia just a few days earlier.

Soon after having an opener ruled out by the VAR, Donyell Malen scored on his debut, before Paulo Dybala rolled back the years with an exquisite flicked finish, as the Giallorossi kept their noses in front of fifth-placed Juventus.

Also posting yet another clean sheet, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team are still just four points behind Milan and not totally out of the title race, but booking a return to the Champions League is their main ambition.

Of course, they could yet take a backdoor route into UEFA’s top competition by winning the Europa League, in which they defeated Stuttgart 2-0 on Thursday evening: ahead of next week’s league-phase finale, Roma's destiny lies in their own hands.

Including that result, secured by two goals from rising star Niccolo Pisilli, they have won seven of their last nine home games across all competitions.

On Sunday, shortly after Napoli meet Juventus in Turin, Italy’s ‘Eternal City’ will host the second heavyweight contest of a blockbuster weekend.

While Roma (+15) and Milan (+12) have both improved substantially on their respective points tallies at this stage last season, the Giallorossi will be battling against recent history, having lost nine of the last 16 league meetings - including November’s reverse fixture.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Milan lost their last encounter with Roma at Stadio Olimpico, going down 3-1 last May, but the second-city giants have suffered precious few setbacks ever since.

Dating back to this term’s second matchday, Max Allegri’s men are unbeaten in 20 top-flight matches, and only Bayern Munich could boast a better streak across Europe’s top five leagues before it was halted on Saturday.

After fighting back to beat nearby Como in their last away fixture, the Rossoneri then edged past Lecce last week, thanks to Niclas Fullkrug’s late winner at San Siro.

Signed to provide a focal point for Allegri’s attack, the German striker’s first Serie A goal kept his new club close to city rivals Inter Milan in a tight Scudetto fight.

Milan’s only losses since August have come in knockout competitions, versus Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and a Coppa Italia exit to Lazio on their most recent visit to Rome.

When they return to the Olimpico this weekend, victory could all but eliminate their hosts from the title race, while keeping pressure piled on league leaders Inter.

Roma Serie A form:

L W L W W W

Roma form (all competitions):

L W W L W W

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W D D W W

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Roma will be missing Mario Hermoso, Artem Dovbyk and ex-Milan man Stephan El Shaarawy due to injury, while Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ferguson sustained minor knocks against Stuttgart.

Ineligible in midweek, recent arrival Malen received public praise from Gasperini after his debut, so he could replace Ferguson up front, alongside Dybala.

The latter may have racked up 13 Serie A goal involvements against Milan, but he has also failed to score a league goal at the Olimpico for almost 400 days.

A likely starter for the Rossoneri, Rafael Leao has previously played a part in eight goals against Roma across all competitions.

However, the Portuguese star must compete with three very different forwards - Christopher Nkunku, Christian Pulisic and Fullkrug - for selection.

Only Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez is certainly unavailable, though Strahinja Pavlovic has just returned from a head injury and ex-Roma winger Alexis Saelemaekers has been struggling with a thigh strain.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

We say: Roma 1-1 AC Milan

As two clean-sheet specialists face off, with both embroiled in the battle for Champions League qualification, a tense stalemate could be on the cards.

Either side has improved their attacking options of late, so they may both find the net - but clear-cut chances might be few and far between.

