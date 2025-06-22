Chelsea make 'final decision' over Maignan pursuit

Chelsea make 'final decision' over Mike Maignan transfer as Blues plan two departures

Chelsea reportedly make a final decision as to whether they will reignite their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maigan.

Chelsea have reportedly closed the door to a potential move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

The Blues were heavily linked with the France international before the first summer transfer window closed on June 10.

Maignan made it clear that he was keen to move to Stamford Bridge, while the two clubs were understood to be in talks over a transfer.

However, a move failed to materialise before Enzo Maresca's side travelled to the USA for the Club World Cup.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan pictured on September 27, 2024

Chelsea make final Maignan decision

With the transfer option back open for business, Chelsea have the option to reignite their interest in Maignan before the market shuts on September 1. 

However, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Blues have no intention of signing the Milan goalkeeper ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The update claims that Chelsea walked away from the possible deal after being offered Maignan in the first summer transfer window.

The Blues never made an official bid for the 29-year-old and have no plans to change that in the coming months.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca on April 20, 2025

Chelsea to offload two goalkeepers

The same report states that there is only a 'small chance' that Chelsea will add another goalkeeper to Maresca's ranks this summer.

In fact, their focus appears to be on offloading two of the four goalkeepers that are currently in their squad. 

Chelsea's goalkeeping department currently features Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders.

The Blues will supposedly loan one goalkeeper out to their sister club Strasbourg and look to offload another shot-stopper on a permanent deal.

Petrovic, who spent last term on loan at Strasbourg, appears to be the obvious candidate for a potential sale after being left out of the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Penders could benefit from a loan move to Strasbourg, as the young goalkeeper prepares to officially join Chelsea from Genk a year after a deal was agreed between the two clubs. 

