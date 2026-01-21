Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'face competition' from top-four rival for AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 09:57

Aston Villa could reportedly rival Manchester United for the signature of AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek before the end of the January transfer window.

Loftus-Cheek's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Man United believed to be giving serious consideration to moving for the ex-Chelsea midfielder.

The 29-year-old has made 23 appearances for Milan this season, scoring once and providing one assist, while he has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 91 appearances for the Italian giants since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Man United have allegedly been offered the chance to sign Loftus-Cheek on loan, but according to The Telegraph, Villa are also now in the hunt.

The report claims that Unai Emery's side view Loftus-Cheek as a short-term replacement for Boubacar Kamara, who could miss the remainder of the season.

Villa 'to battle' Man Utd for Loftus-Cheek

Kamara suffered a knee injury during the FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, and there are fears that he will be out for the rest of the campaign.

Villa are therefore planning to sign a central midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Loftus-Cheek fast emerging as a leading target.

The 11-time England international has made 157 Premier League appearances during his career, with 103 of those coming during his time at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek is believed to be keen to secure a return to the Premier League, and any loan could potentially turn into a permanent deal, with the midfielder's contract at San Siro due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Would Loftus-Cheek be a good signing for Man Utd, Villa?

It would be fair to say that Loftus-Cheek has not fulfilled the potential that had seen him earmarked as one of the future stars of English football during his youth career.

However, the midfielder has still carved out a very successful career, and a move to Villa makes complete sense if Kamara is indeed set for a lengthy absence.

A move to Man United is more complicated, especially as Kobbie Mainoo will now stay at the club, who only have Premier League football to focus on this season.

Bruno Fernandes is now set to play further forward following Ruben Amorim's exit, though, and adding Loftus-Cheek to an area of the squad which also includes Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could help the Red Devils in their pursuit of a top-four spot in the Premier League table.