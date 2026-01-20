Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'offered' the chance to sign former Chelsea midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jan 2026 20:09

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old made more than 150 appearances for Chelsea after progressing from their youth academy, and spent loan spells at Fulham and Crystal Palace.

In the summer of 2023, Loftus-Cheek secured a permanent move to AC Milan, where he has made 90 appearances across all competitions and scored 11 goals.

This season, the midfielder has made eight starts in the Serie A and a further 11 appearances from the bench, as he has slipped down the pecking order.

The Red Devils initially decided that they would not sign new players in January, but they are now reportedly considering signing a midfielder on loan to bolster Champions League qualification hopes.

Man Utd offered chance to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

© Imago

According to a report from talkSPORT, the 20-time Premier League champions have held exploratory talks to sign Loftus-Cheek on loan.

The midfielder is reportedly keen to return to England, but talks regarding a potential move to Old Trafford are at the earliest stages.

The Red Devils have also reportedly discussed signing Wilfred Ndidi, who is currently plying trade in Turkey as the captain of Besiktas.

Loftus-Cheek was part of Premier League and Europa League-winning teams whilst at Chelsea, and he can bring experience and quality to Michael Carrick's squad.

Man Utd need new midfielders next summer

© Imago / APL

The Red Devils fans will be delighted to see Kobbie Mainoo producing a stellar performance as Man Utd secured a 2-1 win over Man City in Carrick's first game in charge.

The young midfielder was linked with a move away from the club after being left in the cold by Ruben Amorim, but it is quite clear that Carrick will not let him go in January.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could both move on next summer, while Mainoo's contract expires in 2027, meaning new midfield additions are required.

Man Utd have reportedly drawn up a four-man midfield shortlist for next summer, but signing them in January would be almost impossible, so it would represent a smart piece of business if they could land an experienced midfielder like Loftus-Cheek on loan.