Man United 2-1 Man City: Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Ruben Amorim with standout derby performance

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 15:57 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 15:59

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has praised Kobbie Mainoo for his strong performance in Saturday's Manchester derby with Manchester City.

Mainoo was handed his first Premier League start of the campaign in the derby, which finished 2-0 to Man United, with Carrick immediately introducing the Englishman into the side.

The 20-year-old struggled for action under Ruben Amorim and had requested to leave both last summer and again this month due to his lack of football.

Mainoo's situation has changed completely since Amorim's removal, though, and the England international was in impressive form against Man City.

According to Sofascore, the midfielder has 50 touches in the Manchester derby, while he finished with a pass success rate of 91%.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Manchester derby: Mainoo excelled in Man United's impressive home success

Mainoo completed 22 of his 24 passes in Man City's half, while he completed nine of his 10 passes in his own half.

The midfielder also won two of his three tackles, made two interceptions and two clearances, in addition to winning two of his three aerial duels during a standout performance.

Carrick said that the youngster helped provide "a foundation" for Man United on Saturday.

"I thought Kobbie was great alongside Casemiro. They gave us a foundation really - with Licha (Lisandro Martinez) and Harry [Maguire]. I felt it was a game for experience and knowing what it feels like. It was a bit of a calculated gamble to see if he [Mainoo] could get through it," Carrick told reporters during his post-match press conference.

Mainoo completed the 90 minutes at Old Trafford and is now in an excellent position to keep his starting role against Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.

© Imago / IPS

Could Mainoo still leave Man United?

The midfielder will not be leaving Man United in January, and it is clear that his attitude has completely changed now that Amorim has departed.

There are still question marks surrounding the Englishman's long-term future, though, as his contract with the Red Devils is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Mainoo is one of the lowest-paid members of the first-team squad at Old Trafford, and Man United must now be looking to sign him to a new long-term contract.