Man Utd draw up 'four man' midfield shortlist following January transfer decision

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jan 2026 19:28 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 19:48

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up midfield shortlist plans for next summer, with signing a new number six being a top priority.

Former Red Devils midfielder and club icon, Michael Carrick, is set to become the interim head coach following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The club had been deliberating on whether to appoint Carrick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis, but they decided to give the former Middlesbrough boss a chance.

Carrick has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the interim boss, and he will bring former England assistant coach Steve Holland to work as his number two at Old Trafford.

According to a report from The Sun, Man Utd are unlikely to make new signings under Carrick in January, but they have bigger plans next summer.

Man Utd draw up midfield shortlist

Amorim reportedly pushed for a midfield addition in the winter transfer window, which baffled the United senior figures as he was aware of the club's strategy.

The report claims that the Red Devils are interested in Nottingham Forest midfield dynamo Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's lynchpin Adam Wharton, Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Carlos Baleba, and Alex Scott of Bournemouth.

All these players have been frequently linked with the Red Devils in recent months, although they are likely to make any final decision only after appointing a permanent boss.

For the moment, Carrick will have to work with the available resources, but he will be thrilled to have Amad and Bryan Mbeumo back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

New hope for Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo has struggled to secure regular game time this season under Amorim and has been linked with a move away from the club in the January window.

The 20-year-old academy graduate started for the first time in five months against Brighton and could make his first Premier League start since May 11 against Manchester City.

Carrick will have Bruno Fernandes, Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Casemiro as major midfield options, although the latter is likely to be released when his contract expires in June.