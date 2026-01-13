New Man Utd manager: Red Devils make Champions League winner 'top target' in search for permanent head coach

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 15:11 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 15:15

Manchester United have reportedly made Luis Enrique one of their 'main targets' in their search for a new permanent head coach.

The Red Devils are without a permanent manager after relieving Ruben Amorim of his duties earlier this month.

Michael Carrick is set to take over the reins on an interim basis after reaching a verbal agreement over a deal until the end of the season.

Carrick's appointment will give the Man United hierarchy time to conduct an in-depth search for a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

© Imago

Man United identify Enrique as top target

According to The Mirror, Man United view PSG's Enrique as one of their 'main targets' to take over the reins this summer.

The report claims that the club's owners are keen to appoint a head coach who can handle the 'huge pressure' and 'expectation' of managing the 20-time English champions.

Enrique fits the bill as someone who has worked in high-pressure environments during his time in charge of Barcelona, Spain and now PSG.

The 55-year-old has made a habit of winning silverware during his time as a club manager, winning nine trophies with Barcelona before clinching 10 pieces of silverware with his current employers.

Enrique was the coach to end PSG's wait for Champions League glory with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in last season's final.

© Imago

Will Enrique leave PSG for Man Utd?

The former Barcelona boss currently has a contract with the French giants until the end of the 2026-27 season.

There has been suggestions that Enrique could leave this summer in search of a new challenge, although such speculation has been dismissed by PSG sporting director Luis Campos.

Man United's hopes of persuading Enrique to take over the reins may depend on whether they can secure Champions League football for next season.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in seventh position in the Premier League table, with three points separating them from the top four.