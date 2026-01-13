Michael Carrick reaches 'verbal agreement' over Man Utd job with Gareth Southgate's former England assistant set to join coaching staff

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 14:24

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has agreed to become the club's interim head coach.

The Man United hierarchy have been deliberating whether they should appoint Carrick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis following Ruben Amorim's sacking earlier this month.

Man United have now decided upon Carrick as their preferred choice after holding talks with the two candidates.

According to Sky Sports News, Carrick has reached a verbal agreement to become Man United's interim head coach until the end of the season.

The report claims that former England assistant coach Steve Holland will work as Carrick's number two at Old Trafford.

© Imago

Holland to join Carrick at Man United

Holland worked as an assistant to a number of managers during his time at Chelsea, including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The 55-year-old became England's assistant when Gareth Southgate was appointed in 2016, with the pair going on to lead the Three Lions to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final.

Jonathan Woodgate will also join the coaching team after previously working as Carrick's assistant at Middlesbrough.

Former Man United defender Jonny Evans and the club's current Under-21s coach Travis Binnion will also work as part of the backroom staff.

The interim coaching team will oversee first-team affairs until the end of the season, when the club will look to appoint a permanent head coach for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Carrick's managerial record so far

Carrick was briefly Man United's caretaker manager following Solskjaer's departure in 2021, when he oversaw two wins and one draw from his three games in charge.

The 44-year-old was then given his first crack as a permanent manager when he was appointed Middlesbrough boss in October 2022.

Carrick led Boro to a fourth-place finish in his first season before his side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Coventry in the playoff semi-finals.

Unfortunately for Carrick, his team failed to make the playoffs in either of the next two seasons, finishing in eighth spot in 2023-24 and in 10th position in 2024-25.

As a result, Carrick was relieved of his duties at the end of last season, leaving Middlesbrough with a record of 63 wins, 24 draws and 49 defeats in 136 competitive matches.