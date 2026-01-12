Man Utd to appoint Michael Carrick: Could Wayne Rooney follow ex-teammate to Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 18:21

Manchester United are reportedly planning to name Michael Carrick as their interim head coach, with an announcement potentially arriving on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had emerged as the favourite for the role at the end of last week, with Man United planning to bring in a head coach for the remainder of the campaign, before appointing a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim this summer.

However, following face-to-face discussions, Carrick is now in pole position for the role.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Carrick has accepted all conditions of the contract proposal, and his return to Old Trafford will be sealed this week, with an announcement potentially arriving on Tuesday.

Man United want Carrick in place by Wednesday, when the players return to Carrington to begin preparations for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Carrick was named Man United's caretaker manager in November 2021 following Solskjaer's departure, and the Englishman oversaw three matches, boasting a record of two wins and one defeat.

The 44-year-old has since been in charge of Middlesbrough, managing Boro between October 2022 and June 2025, taking charge of 136 matches, boasting a record of 63 wins, 24 draws and 49 defeats.

© Imago

Rooney talks-up Man United return alongside Carrick

Wayne Rooney - Man United's all-time leading goalscorer - enjoyed huge success alongside Carrick at Old Trafford, and the pair remain close friends.

The Red Devils legend has said that it would be a "no-brainer" to return to the club alongside Carrick if the opportunity presented itself.

"Whether Michael goes in or if that's Fletch [Darren Fletcher] or John O'Shea or myself, it needs people who know the football club," Rooney told The Wayne Rooney show.

"Roy Keane - I know Roy has had his opinions, I said about Roy going in earlier in the season. Having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player - that's where the club needs to be.

"The club has lost its identity, it's lost that family feel, if you like. Whether it's Ole [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] or Michael, this is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club."

When asked about a potential role at Man United, Rooney said: "I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick 'wants' Woodgate to join him at Man United

According to talkSPORT, Carrick is keen for Jonathan Woodgate to be a part of his coaching staff at Man United, with the pair working together at Middlesbrough.

Woodgate departed Boro alongside Carrick in June 2025 and has not held a coaching position since, but the 45-year-old has a strong reputation.

It is understood that Darren Fletcher - the current interim head coach - and Jonny Evans, who has returned to Old Trafford to aid Fletcher, could also be kept on as part of the set-up for the remainder of the campaign.