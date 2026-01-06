Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'on brink' of Man Utd return: How did 52-year-old perform in previous managerial stint at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 06 Jan 2026 18:13 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 18:15

Manchester United have reportedly held 'positive talks' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surrounding a return to Old Trafford as caretaker manager.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim as head coach on Monday, and Under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge on an interim basis.

Fletcher will be in the dugout against Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night, but Man United want to appoint a caretaker manager for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, before bringing in a long-term Amorim replacement this summer.

Solskjaer has emerged as the leading candidate for the role, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there have been 'positive talks' between the 20-time English champions and the 52-year-old over a return.

Solskjaer could return to Man Utd as caretaker manager

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United advance in positive talks over caretaker manager role," Romano posted on X.

"As revealed yesterday, Ole wants the job and he’s a serious candidate with talks well underway. No issues on contract length. Ole is ready to say YES. Up to MUFC."

Solskjaer was previously brought in at Man United as caretaker manager in December 2018 following the departure of Jose Mourinho, and he was due to return to Molde in May 2019, but the situation changed dramatically.

Indeed, the Norwegian was handed the role on a permanent basis in March 2019 following an incredible run of 14 wins in 19 matches.

Solskjaer managed Man Utd between December 2018 and November 2021

Solskjaer would remain in charge of the Red Devils until November 2021, leaving with a record of 91 wins, 37 draws and 40 defeats from his 168 matches in charge.

Under Solskjaer, Man United were Europa League runners-up in 2020-21, while their highest Premier League finish under their former striker was second in 2020-21.

As a player, the Norwegian represented the Red Devils on 366 occasions, scoring 126 goals, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Solskjaer has been pictured back in Cheshire as the speculation surrounding his future continues, and it does appear that a return to Man United could be confirmed in the near future.

The club's former striker would be tasked with securing a return to Europe for the 2026-27 campaign, with the Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.