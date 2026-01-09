Paris Saint-Germain chief addresses Luis Enrique future as Man Utd search for Ruben Amorim replacement

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 08:24 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 08:26

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has dismissed suggestions that Luis Enrique is planning to walk away from the European champions this summer.

Enrique has enjoyed huge success during his time in Paris and famously led the capital giants to the 2024-25 Champions League trophy, with PSG finally triumphing in the competition.

The 55-year-old has won 10 trophies during his time in charge of the Blues, while he also lifted nine trophies as Barcelona's head coach, including the Champions League.

Marca recently published an article citing Bild, with Enrique's future called into question.

It has been claimed that the head coach is refusing to extend his contract in Paris and wants to leave this summer in search of a fresh challenge.

PSG play down Enrique exit rumours amid Man Utd 'interest'

However, Campos told Canal+ that it was "100% fake news".

Manchester United are allegedly keeping a close eye on Enrique's situation, with the Red Devils looking for a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The 20-time English champions made the decision to sack Amorim at the start of this week, with Darren Fletcher placed in charge of the first team.

Fletcher led Man United in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League and will also be in charge for the FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils are planning to appoint an interim head coach for the remainder of the season before bringing in a long-term Amorim replacement this summer.

Solskjaer is the favourite for interim managerial role at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite for the role at Old Trafford, while discussions have also taken place with Michael Carrick.

The Norwegian was previously brought in by Man United as caretaker manager in December 2018 following the departure of Jose Mourinho, and he was handed the job on a full-time basis due to his excellent work at the helm.

Solskjaer would remain in charge of the Red Devils until November 2021, with Carrick taking over as caretaker manager, winning two of his three games at the helm before being replaced by interim head coach Ralf Rangnick.