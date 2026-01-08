Man Utd's Darren Fletcher decision confirmed for FA Cup third-round contest with Brighton & Hove Albion

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 09:08 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 09:11

Darren Fletcher has revealed that he will remain in charge of Manchester United for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Scot was appointed the short-term head coach of the Red Devils on Monday following the removal of Ruben Amorim from his position at Old Trafford.

Man United are working to bring in an interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign before appointing a long-term Amorim replacement this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite for the role, with Michael Carrick also being considered, and an announcement is not believed to be far away.

However, Fletcher has confirmed that after leading the team against Burnley, he will once again be in charge for the FA Cup fixture with Brighton at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fletcher to remain in charge for Brighton fixture

"I have [heard from Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox] and they’d formally like me to take the team for Sunday," Fletcher told reporters.

"I had the feeling that might be the case from Monday but wanted to focus on Burnley. So I will be taking and leading the team on Sunday and all my focus and energy goes into that."

Fletcher's first game as Man United head coach ended in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday - it was a fixture that the Red Devils dominated for long spells, with Benjamin Sesko netting twice, but the visitors were made to settle for a point.

"For me, the fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment. If you look at the context of the game, the chances we created, goalline clearances, a disallowed goal, 30 shots, lots of attacking play," the Scot said after the clash at Turf Moor.

"We created more than enough to win the game so obviously it is disappointing when you only come away with a point."

© Imago / Action Plus

Fletcher hails Sesko after much-needed brace

Fletcher was also full of praise for Sesko following the striker's brace, with the 22-year-pld enjoying his best match since arriving at the club last summer.

"I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him," said Fletcher.

"He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben."

There were further positives despite the disappointing nature of the result, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount all returning from injury problems, while Harry Maguire was back on the bench for the Red Devils following a lengthy spell out.