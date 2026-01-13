Copa del Rey
Albacete
Jan 14, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Carlos Belmonte
Real Madrid

Team News: Albacete vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Albacete vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Real Madrid will take on Albacete in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos overcame CF Talavera in the last round of the tournament, while the home side stunned La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ALBACETE VS. REAL MADRID

ALBACETE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lizoain; Lorenzo, Moreno, Villar, Neva, Jogo; Puertas, Capi, Melendez, Valverde; Betancor

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Ferland Mendy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Antonio Rudiger (knee), Federico Valverde (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Carreras, F Garcia; Guler, Ceballos, Pitarch; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Mastantuono

