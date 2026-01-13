Team News: Albacete vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will take on Albacete in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.
Los Blancos overcame CF Talavera in the last round of the tournament, while the home side stunned La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
ALBACETE VS. REAL MADRID
ALBACETE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lizoain; Lorenzo, Moreno, Villar, Neva, Jogo; Puertas, Capi, Melendez, Valverde; Betancor
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Ferland Mendy (hamstring)
Doubtful: Antonio Rudiger (knee), Federico Valverde (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Carreras, F Garcia; Guler, Ceballos, Pitarch; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Mastantuono