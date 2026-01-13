Team News: Albacete vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Jan 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will take on Albacete in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos overcame CF Talavera in the last round of the tournament, while the home side stunned La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ALBACETE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lizoain; Lorenzo, Moreno, Villar, Neva, Jogo; Puertas, Capi, Melendez, Valverde; Betancor

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Ferland Mendy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Antonio Rudiger (knee), Federico Valverde (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Carreras, F Garcia; Guler, Ceballos, Pitarch; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Mastantuono