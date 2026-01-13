Blow for Liverpool? Man City 'prepared' to make January bid for Crystal Palace player

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jan 2026 20:13

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make a bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

Guehi has a contract at Selhurst Park until the end of the season, and he has made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at Palace, which means the centre-back will become a free agent next summer.

Liverpool reached an agreement to sign the 25-year-old during the summer window, but a £35m transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour on deadline day.

The Reds are reportedly interested in bringing Guehi to Anfield, but Man City are ready to make an early move this month ahead of potential suitors.

It has been suggested that Guehi may prefer to remain at Palace for the rest of the season and assess his future in the summer, and Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany shared that a potential move to Etihad Stadium in January is unlikely.

Man City preparing a January bid for Marc Guehi?

The Citizens have been linked with a move for the England defender this month, as Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster the defence following injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, City have held talks with the Eagles in recent days to secure a move for Guehi, who has been outstanding for Palace since joining from Chelsea in 2021.

Jacobs adds that Man City hope that Palace will lower their £35m asking price as the window progresses, but the situation is far from simple.

While the Eagles are open to selling Guehi at the right terms, the high asking price is down to their need to fund a replacement.

Guehi has plenty of admirers

© Sports Mole / Crystal Pix

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to move for Guehi this month, especially with Ibrahima Konate's future hanging in the balance, and the Frenchman could leave for free in the summer.

Furthermore, with Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley out for the rest of the season, and Joe Gomez cannot be trusted with his fitness, it makes a lot of sense for Liverpool to secure a deal for Guehi at a reduced price.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested, with the Bavarian giants having made calls in recent weeks to persuade him to move to Germany.