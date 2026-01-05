Marc Guehi transfer latest: Fresh Man City development spells trouble for Liverpool

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 14:51

Manchester City are reportedly emerging as contenders to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi during the January transfer window.

Guehi looked set to complete a £35m move to Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for Palace to pull the plug at the eleventh hour after they were unable to sign a replacement.

The 25-year-old has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Eagles and he continues to be linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, but a transfer is yet to materialise.

Liverpool are still keen to sign Guehi as they seek to bolster their defensive options, but it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side will reignite their interest in January or potentially wait until the summer when they could sign him free, if he is not sold this month.

European giants including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also said to have shown an interest in signing Guehi on a free transfer in the summer, with market regulations allowing the defender to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign club in January.

© Imago

Man City exploring January move for Marc Guehi

However, according to BBC Sport, Man City are now exploring a move for Guehi this month in the wake of key defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias sustaining injuries in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Gvardiol was helped off the pitch in the second half after rolling his ankle, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming after the match that the Croatian’s issue “doesn’t look good”.

Dias also sustained an injury of his own against Chelsea and was withdrawn in the final 10 minutes, while John Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and will remain in the treatment room for “months”, according to Guardiola.

Fresh concerns have emerged surrounding Gvardiol, with a recent report claiming that the 23-year-old will be out for ‘several weeks’ with his injury.

Man City are now set to recall 20-year-old academy graduate Max Alleyne from his loan spall at Championship club Watford, but BBC Sport source claim that that the Citizens’ interest in Guehi has progressed and a move in January should not be discounted.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Guehi to weigh up January Man City move amid Liverpool interest

This fresh development could now change the course of Guehi's future, with the Palace start set to weigh up whether it is best for him to leave Selhurst Park this month or reassess his future in the summer when multiple clubs would be expected to battle for his signature.

While Man City - who are close to signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo - remain in the hunt for the Premier League title despite slipping six points behind leaders Arsenal, Liverpool are battling to qualify for the Champions League and currently sit fourth in the table, 14 points behind the Gunners.

It is claimed that Palace would consider selling Guehi this month to avoid the scenario of losing their star defender for free at the end of the season.

Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021.

The England international led the Eagles to FA Cup glory in the 2024-25 campaign - the club’s first-ever major trophy - and made a total of 44 appearances across all tournaments, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

This term, Guehi has already played 31 times for Oliver Glasner’s side, recording three goals and four assists for a Palace outfit sitting 14th in the Premier League table - albeit only four points behind the top five - and will soon compete in the knockout playoff rounds in the Conference League.